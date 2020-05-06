Happy Cinco de Mayo! While the annual holiday looks a little different this year thanks to the ongoing coronavirus health crisis, not even a pandemic could keep stars from celebrating the festive day.

Some famous faces, like Nina Dobrev, spent at least part of the day wishing they were somewhere else. “I’m sick of being inside. So guess what………

I told @mrs.maverick that today, since it’s Cinco De Mayo, WE’RE GOING TO CABO!!!” the Vampire Diaries alum captioned to Instagram photos of herself and her dog lounging on some grass. Dobrev, 31, later clarified that “Cabo” was in fact her own backyard, adding: “Luckily, she doesn’t know the difference between Mexico and the backyard #wishfulquarantinetravels #tacotuesday.”

Since “#CincoAtHome” was a trending topic on Twitter, it’s clear that, like the Fam star, many revelers adjusted their plans accordingly. And because no Cinco de Mayo celebration is complete without food, especially when the holiday also falls on Taco Tuesday, it’s no surprise that some stars marked the day by enjoying some delicious food and drinks.

While celebrities such as Jessica Chastain and Bethenny Frankel made margaritas at home, Aaron Paul took things one step further. The Westworld star, who owns Dos Hombres mezacal with his friend and former Breaking Bad costar Bryan Cranston, posted a margarita-making tutorial on his Instagram account using his own spirit.

“Happy Cinco De Mezcal everyone!!” he wrote in the caption. “Here’s a fun way on how to make a nice cocktail using @doshombres. Cheers!”

Sophia Bush, on the other hand, had tasty eats on her mind but used the opportunity to help others struggling during this health crisis. “I’m beyond honored — and let’s be honest a little intimidated! — to be joining some amazing chefs and the folks at @cholulahotsauce to pitch in to #SaveRestaurants tonight for #CincoDeMayo!!” the 37-year-old wrote on Instagram, indicating that she was going to be whipping up a batch of fish tacos for the occasion. “Cholula is going to donate $1 for every IG Live viewer — up to $100,000!! — to @indprestaurants! So tune in TONIGHT starting at 7pm EST to see me, @chef_aaronsanchez, @dwyanewade, @tomcolicchio, @vicoladipo, and @christinatosi throw down some competitive cooking, all in the name of helping out our restaurant community!!”

The Chicago P.D. alum added: “My buddy @chefkwameonwuachi and the entire team at #SaveRestaurants have been doing SUCH good work for folks in the food industry, and I’m beyond honored to volunteer my time — and my kitchen — tonight to help them raise some fuuuuunds! Thanks to the hotties at Cholula for donating such a serious sum!”

Scroll down to see how more stars celebrated Cinco de Mayo!