Celebrate Cinco de Mayo With the ‘Freshest Margarita’ Recipe

Cinco de Mayo is upon Us! Though the annual holiday might look a little different this year in light of the coronavirus pandemic, there’s no reason it shouldn’t be celebrated. In fact, some might argue that a refreshing cocktail is especially welcome in this new normal that includes quarantining at home and social distancing.

That’s why, in honor of the holiday on Tuesday, May 5, which marks the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla, Us Weekly reached out to tequila expert Jaime Salas for a tasty yet easy margarita you can whip up using ingredients you likely have at home already.

Salas, who is a brand ambassador for Milagro Tequila, shared his recipe for the “freshest” margarita around. The cocktail requires just four ingredients — Milagro Silver Tequila, agave nectar, fresh lime juice and a lime slice for garnish — and can be thrown together in under five minutes.

No agave nectar? No problem. If you don’t have the bar cart staple at home, you can substitute the sweet stuff for simple syrup, which is equal-parts granulated sugar and water. Just make sure to boil the water first so that the sugar is able to adequately dissolve. And if you’re feeling a little adventurous, you could even steep a couple of jalapeño or cucumber slices in your simple syrup to give the mixture (and your drink) an added spicy or fresh flavor boost.

Additionally, the crisp, fresh, agave taste of Milagro Tequila, coupled with the spirit’s world-class smoothness, takes this classic libation to the next level. Sip on your margarita while snaking on some chips and guacamole, nachos, tacos or grilled shrimp or steak and you most certainly won’t be disappointed.

Scroll down for Salas’ classic margarita recipe.

The Freshest Margarita

Makes 1 drink

INGREDIENTS:

• 2 oz Milagro Silver Tequila

• 0.75 oz agave nectar

• 1 oz fresh lime juice

• Lime wheel, for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS:

Pour all of the ingredients (except for the lime wheel) into a Boston shaker. Shake and strain over ice into a rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.