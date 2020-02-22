Pass the salt! In honor of National Margarita Day on February 22, Us Weekly has rounded up a group of stars who just can’t get enough of the popular alcoholic beverage. Unlike certain famous faces who choose not to drink, these celebrities know the importance of a tasty margarita.

Jennifer Aniston, for example, likes her margs simple and refreshing. During a chat with Yahoo Beauty in June 2015, the Murder Mystery star revealed that Don Julio 1942 — an upscale tequila brand — is one of her favorite liquors. The spirit, which she described as “so yummy,” is one of Aniston’s preferred beverages because it boasts a hint of sweetness.

According to the Los Angeles native, it’s those subtle sweet notes that make Don Julio 1942 the ideal base for a margarita, which typically includes tequila, orange liqueur and lime juice. The star explained that her then-partner Justin Theroux (whom she divorced in 2018) made the “perfect margarita” with the spirit and just two other ingredients — “lime juice [and] a squinch of Cointreau,” an orange liqueur.

“It’s delicious,” she dished at the time.

Other margarita fans include Kris Jenner and her daughter Khloé Kardashian, who just so happens to stock her gorgeous in-home bar with plenty of Don Julio 1942.

The mother-daughter duo shared a few laughs and margaritas together during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that aired in July 2013. During the episode, Jenner pulled up to Kardashian’s house in a limo bound for a Mexican restaurant in Sherman Oaks, California, where the ladies ordered some frozen cocktails.

For some margarita drinkers, it’s not enough to simply make one of the standard cocktails at home or order one while you’re at a restaurant. That’s why Matthew McConaughey perfected his own version of the margarita, which he calls the Just Keep Livin’ Margarita.

Like a typical marg, this drink includes tequila, freshly squeezed lime juice and orange liqueur, but it also features citrus soda (such as Orangina), tonic water and cranberry juice. The Oscar winner showed chef Guy Fieri how to make his take on a margarita during a December 2010 episode of Guy’s Big Bite. For the record, the Food Network star said McConaughey’s homemade cocktail was “tasty” with a “nice kick to it.”

Scroll down to see more stars who love margaritas!