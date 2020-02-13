Why go to the bar when you’ve got one in your house? Though not every celebrity is the proud owner of an in-home bar, there are plenty of famous faces who are lucky enough to have one in their residence, and you better believe they’re seriously impressive.

While space is certainly a commodity in New York City, you wouldn’t really know it by looking at Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka’s Harlem townhouse. The multi-story residence boasts a music room, multiple fireplaces and yes, an in-home bar.

The How I Met Your Mother alum’s own personal watering hole, which was salvaged from a Connecticut hotel and acquired from the Demolition Depot/Irreplaceable Artifacts, was on display when he appeared in a 73 Questions video for Vogue in December 2016. In fact, the Tony winner even hopped behind the bar during the interview and made himself a cocktail.

Another star with a bar in her abode is none other than Khloé Kardashian. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star even gave her fans a tour of that portion of her California home in a video shared on her own personal YouTube page in August 2016.

Given that the Kocktails With Khloé alum frequently shares snapshots of her hyper-organized kitchen, refrigerator and pantry, it should come as no surprise that the nearby bar area is just as neat as the rest of her home. “I like to have something for everybody,” the reality star explained, noting that she prefers to display her liquor as opposed to keeping it hidden.

The E! personality keeps things organized by grouping identical bottles together in a row and reserving one side of the bar for light liquors and the opposite side for darker libations. “But there’s no right or wrong,” Kardashian explained. “But if everyone is in structure and at least, like, lined up pretty, it looks nice.” Not surprisingly, the businesswoman has a designated spot for her bar tools and accessories in addition to a separate wine cellar just off her bar.

While the bar in Kardashian’s video featured black shelves, it appears she has since revamped the space a bit. In several photos shared via her Instagram page in February 2020, the Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons alum posed in front of her bar area, which boasts white shelves in the pictures.

Scroll down to see more stars with some gorgeous in-home bars!