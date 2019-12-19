Kim Kardashian Is in Awe of Kris Jenner’s ‘Creepy and Amazing’ Wax Figure





Seeing double! Kim Kardashian stumbled upon an unusual surprise while having dinner at her mom Kris Jenner’s California home on Wednesday, December 18.

Jenner, 64, took to her Instagram Stories to capture her second daughter, 39, meeting her mom’s new “houseguest”, which is actually just a very lifelike wax figure of the momager.

“That is so funny. This is so crazy and real,” the Skims creator said as she glimpsed the creation, which is seated at Jenner’s upstairs bar, for the first time.

“It’s so you can visit with me and not have to listen to me talk to you,” Jenner said, noting that the figure was given to her by the Hollywood Wax Museum.

“This is insane,” Kardashian added. “Like, in-sane.”

Later, the KKW Beauty founder took to her own Instagram Stories to re-examine the eerie wax figure, which she couldn’t get enough of. “I literally knew I was coming up here and I still got startled seeing this,” she said at the start of her second look. “You guys have no idea how real this looks.”

As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star noted, the figure isn’t only seated at her mom’s bar, but its also wearing Jenner’s “favorite” Dolce & Gabbana tux.

Even after looking at the figure for a second time, Kardashian was still astounded that it bears such a striking resemblance to her mom. “Like, it’s exact, down to the little mark she has,” the reality star said in astonishment. “Like, everything about it, you guys. This is her exact hairline.”

As Kardashian backed away from Jenner’s look-alike, she took in the entire figure one last time and concluded: “I can’t even tell you how creepy and amazing this is.”

While the aspiring lawyer was fawning over Jenner’s twin upstairs, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who were also guests at Wednesday night’s dinner party, got really, really comfortable in the rest of the house.

As part of an ongoing gag with Jenner, the pair made themselves at home in more ways than one, while ignoring her. At one point, Teigen, 33, brushed her teeth in Jenner’s bathroom while presumably using the E! personality’s toothbrush. She and Legend, 40, also made out on Jenner’s bed and rolled around in her closet before making off with some luggage.

“Worst dinner guests ever,” the businesswoman quipped.