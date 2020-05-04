Cheers to Cinco de Mayo! The holiday, which falls on Tuesday, May 5, is bound to look a little unusual this year thanks to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, but that doesn’t need to have a negative impact on your yearly celebration.

In fact, in honor of the festive day, tequila expert Jaime Salas is sharing an unforgettable margarita recipe that’s flavorful enough to transport you to the beaches of Cabo San Lucas, even though you’re likely still cooped up at home.

Salas, who is a brand ambassador for Milagro Tequila, revealed his recipe for a tres Raspados margarita, which is a version of the classic cocktail that can be adapted to your own specific tastes. More specifically, the drink, which is made with easy-to-find ingredients like Milagro Silver Tequila, fresh lime juice, fruit juice and agave nectar, can be tailored to your palate since you can choose what kind of fruit juice to include.

While Salas suggests either lime, mango or papaya juice since those flavors will highlight the vegetal and citrus notes of the tequila along with the spirit’s smooth taste, other fruit juices will work beautifully as well. Go ahead and give pineapple, pomegranate or passion fruit juice a try.

Though this margarita can be served on the rocks, feel free to up your cocktail game by tossing some crushed ice in the mix and transforming the drink into an alcoholic slushy of sorts. To ensure that the ingredients and the ice mix together nicely, either combine everything in a cocktail shaker and give it a good shake, or pour everything over some crushed ice and stir throughly.

If you’re feeling even more ambitious, coat the rim of your glass with flavored salt to give your libation a restaurant-quality upgrade.

Scroll down for Salas’ scrumptious cocktail recipe!

Tres Raspados Margarita

Makes 1 drink

INGREDIENTS:

• 2 oz Milagro Silver Tequila

• 1 oz fresh lime juice

• 1 oz fruit juice of your choice (such as lime, mango or papaya)

• 0.5 oz agave nectar

INSTRUCTIONS:

Combine the tequila, lime juice and fruit juice of your choice in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake until frosty. Add crushed ice to a rocks glass and pour the drink over it. Stir thoroughly to combine.