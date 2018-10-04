She’s back! Kim Kardashian headed back to the Dancing With the Stars stage with her daughter North and niece Penelope for the premiere of the competition series’ Juniors version.

The 37-year-old reality star and the little ones sat front row to cheer on Sophia Pippen, whose mom, Larsa Pippen, is close with the Kardashian clan. The KKW Beauty owner smiled softly as she cozied up to the cousins before showtime during the July taping. (Kardashian competed on the show’s seventh season in 2008 with pro partner Mark Ballas.)

Sophia, who will be taking the stage with pro Jake Monreal and mentor Sasha Farber, spoke exclusively to Us Weekly last month about preparing for the competition and revealed that her NBA star father, Scottie Pippen, has helped her get into the right mindset.

“[He told me] practice makes perfect,” the 9-year-old shared with Us. Added Farber, 34, “Sophia is incredible and to see her open up and have this confidence … I feel like, when Sophia joined, when we first met her, she got a little teary because she’s thrown into a room with two boys about to dance. It’s a lot of pressure and she came out on top. You know, she walked out of this competition with so much confidence and so much happiness and I’m really, really proud of her and Jake.”

Sophia also expressed her excitement for Juniors via Instagram in September. “I can finally say I am on dwts juniors I love everybody on it and I am so happy I got the chance to be on it make sure to watch #dwts,” she captioned a sweet photo of her team.

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors premieres on ABC Sunday, October 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

