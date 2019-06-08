Happy birthday, Kanye West! The Yeezy founder is ringing in his 42nd year on Saturday, June 8, and he’s getting a lot of love from family — and even a former frenemy!

Wendy Williams, who has bashed West in the past, wished the rapper a happy birthday on her Instagram, even posting a video supposedly from the artist’s house on his big day. “Happy birthday, Kanye. You are very special to the world. Thank you for a lovely day,” she wrote.

But West and Williams, 54, weren’t always on such friendly terms. In January 2018, the New Jersey native slammed him and wife Kim Kardashian when they were feuding with Wiz Khalifa over West’s former flame Amber Rose.

“As a matter of fact, Kanye, you’re the one who gave this stripper her come-up and, by the way, we recall meeting your wife on her back,” Williams said on the Wendy Williams Show, referring to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s sex tape.

She continued: “I’m embarrassed for Kim Kardashian. I’m not even going to call you ‘West’ because clearly that’s not a real marriage. … Like, why is Kanye still talking about [his ex] Amber? What kind of respect, or lack thereof, does he have for his new son, Saint, or his daughter? Why are you talking like that?”

But the former enemies have seemingly to set aside their differences. In addition to the daytime host sending him well-wishes, Kim, 38, his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, and brother-in-law Rob Kardashian all sent their love on social media.

And West has a lot to celebrate. On May 9, the “Through the Wire” rapper welcomed his fourth child, a son, with the KKW Beauty founder via surrogate. “He’s here and he’s perfect,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted one day later. She subsequently noted, “He is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much.”

On May 17, the duo announced the name of their youngest — Psalm — and shared a photo of him. “Beautiful Mother’s Day With the arrival of our fourth child,” Kanye wrote in a text that Kim shared. “We are blessed beyond measure We have everything we need.”

Last year, Kim threw West a big party in L.A. with his father, Ray West, close friends 2 Chainz, Kid Cudi and Pusha T and extended family including Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner all in attendance. The bash included desserts with his face on them and an appearance by professional mentalist Lior Suchard.

