A new chapter. Kim Richards announced that she is releasing a memoir titled The Whole Truth: The Reality of It All on April 28.

“I’ve come to learn that holding onto secrets is like holding your breath. Finally, I feel strong enough to speak my truth,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 55, said in a statement via HarperCollins Publishers. “I am unafraid and unapologetic. I am ready.”

The publishing company teased that the tell-all is unlike any other, noting that Richards is “so much more” than the person Bravo viewers see on TV.

“The Whole Truth is the harrowing, all-too-real and ultimately empowering story of a woman who has been through hell and back, endured, grew strong and learned to become her own fiercest advocate,” reads the book’s description. “The soul-baring confession of a woman revealing what it was like to be treated like a show pony as a child star, as a disposable object as a wife, a whipping post as a sister and as a tabloid commodity as a celebrity. But above all else, it is a triumphant tale of a determined woman who refused to be broken — a fierce, loving and relatable human who is strong, flawed and real.”

HarperCollins also described the memoir, which includes 25 to 35 photos of the author through the years, as “unvarnished, painful and authentic.”

Richards announced at the first annual BravoCon in November 2019 that she had just finished the first draft of her autobiography.

“It’ll be all about my life,” she told Page Six at the time. “I’ve always been spiritual, but then I really started digging in and looking at really, like, who I was, who I became and who I am today. Only time knows who I’ll end up being. I’m really continuing to grow, and it’s been a process. Looking back at my life, every bit of it from the beginning, was very, wow. Some of the … painful parts were tough. It’s been beautiful too. I’ve grown a lot.”

The book will likely detail the former child actress’ once-frayed relationship with her sister Kyle Richards, who published a memoir of her own, Life Is Not a Reality Show: Keeping It Real With the Housewife Who Does It All, in 2011.

The siblings’ drama over Kim’s battle with alcoholism infamously played out on the season 1 finale of RHOBH. More recently, Us Weekly broke the news in August 2019 that Kyle, 51, had been urging Kim to seek treatment again. When Kim finally did, she left the emergency room against medical advice. (They are also sisters with Kathy Hilton.)

Kim was a full-time Housewife until 2015, though she still occasionally makes appearances on the show.