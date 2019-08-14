



Kim Richards ’ children have been concerned about their mother’s behavior for weeks, multiple sources told Us Weekly exclusively.

According to the first insider, Richards’ daughter Brooke Wiederhorn was ”watching her mom in a downward spiral for weeks,” which included a brief visit to the emergency room at UCLA.

“Kim abruptly left against medical advice,” the insider told Us. “No one could find Kim for hours, [so] Brooke reached out to [more] family. All of Kim’s kids are concerned, not just Brooke.”

Richards is also the mother of daughters Whitney and Kimberly and son Chad.

While the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s manager and entertainment attorney insisted to Us that his client is “fine” and “working on a big project right now,” a second source confirmed to Us that Richards was taken to E.R. at UCLA in recent weeks.

“She was incoherent, rambling and seemed to be having a serious mental health breakdown of sorts. Doctors did a toxicology screening, but Kim left the E.R.,” the second source told Us, reiterating that Richards left without being formally discharged and against medical advice. “Her family doesn’t know how she got out because she didn’t have a car. It’s assumed she took Uber/Lyft. Her family was frantic trying to find her and Kim turned her phone off. Kim finally surfaced the next day at her house.”

Sources previously told Us that the former child star’s sister Kyle Richards is urging Kim to return to treatment.

“Kyle became aware that Kim was struggling in recent weeks and got extremely concerned based on what she was hearing,” a third source told Us. “It’s going to be an ongoing conversation, but the good news is that Kim is being extremely receptive to Kyle, recognizing she is coming from a place of love. Kyle isn’t giving up and is trying again to get Kim to agree. It’s more for mental health than sobriety issues.”

After Kyle outed Kim as an alcoholic during season 1 of RHOBH in 2011, the Escape to Witch Mountain star opened up about her battle with substance abuse to Andy Cohen at the season 2 reunion the following year. After a stint in rehab, Kim relapsed and was arrested twice in 2015. She completed her probation period in September 2018.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!