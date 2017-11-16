Kim Zolciak is fighting back after her estranged parents shamed her decision to keep the dog who bit her 5-year-old son, Kash, earlier this year.

“It’s disgusting and sad,” the reality TV personality, 39, tweeted on Wednesday, November 15. “My parents haven’t been a part of my life ort@kids (sic) for 6 yrs. They have never met Kash or our dog. I do know they will do anything for a dollar.”

It's disgusting and sad. My parents haven't been a part of my life ort@kids for 6 yrs. They have never met Kash or our dog. I do know they will do anything for a dollar. https://t.co/M36QUezFHY — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) November 15, 2017

Zolciak, who documented the aftermath of Kash’s dog attack on the November 10 episode of Don’t Be Tardy, also took to Instagram to comment with a post that said “Blood makes you related, loyalty makes you family.”

“Truth!!” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star captioned the photo. “Anyone that is close to me or my family knows first hand how incredibly difficult this situation with my baby @kashbiermann was for us and still is! My parents who haven’t been a part of me or my families lives for close to 6 yrs somehow thinks its appropriate to comment or give their opinion on a situation they know NOTHING about!”

The mom of six continued: “They have never even met Kash or any of our dogs! Thank you for being my ride or die @nikitpressley and sending me this quote today. No matter what I still can’t and will never be able to grasp the fact my parents will say or do whatever they can for a dollar. #Disgusting #IllNeverUnderstand #MyTeamSaysToSayNothing #ButThisIsTooMuch.”

Zolciak’s fallout with her parents was shown on Bravo’s Don’t Be Tardy For the Wedding special when she married husband Kroy Biermann in 2011. They got into a fight when Zolciak’s mother and aunt were trying to use the house bathroom after Zolciak and Biermann made it clear no one was allowed inside during the nuptials.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!