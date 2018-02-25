Kim Zolciak acted like an embarrassing mom on Sunday, February 25, as she shared throwback pics to celebrate daughter Brielle Biermann‘s 21st birthday.

“Dedicating today to my beauty @briellebiermann the very person that gave me strength to keep pushing!!” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 39, captioned a series of pics on Instagram. “I had Brielle at almost 19, I was so excited I could barely stand it but I was a nervous wreck at the same time!”

“My side kick, My heart, My strength, My pride and joy, My best friend, My daughter YOU amaze me!! We made it Elle I always knew we would,” she continued. “You are such a blessing to this world! Thank you for making my ‘job’ as your mom an easy one! I truly mean that from the core of my being! I made it through the night last night barely, no sleep worrying about you .. I guess some things will never change no matter how old you get!”

20? don’t know her! A post shared by Brielle (@briellebiermann) on Feb 24, 2018 at 9:07pm PST

Zolciak wasn’t the only one who had a sleepless night, Biermann spent the weekend celebrating in Miami and documented the nonstop party on Instagram, even sharing videos of the sunrise on Sunday morning as she and her friends headed back to their beachside hotel after a night of clubbing.

Biermann and her pals hit the beach a day earlier, where she shared a pic of herself in a navy bikini, captioning it, “Last day of being 20.”

She also posted a couple of photos that showed her wearing a sequined minidress and holding balloons and she headed out to party on Saturday night. “20? I don’t know her!” the reality TV star wrote.

Her proud mama also shared a sweet beach pic with her baby girl on Saturday, writing, “20 years ago my nugget @briellebiermann and I! Like why did I think being that tan was cute! Thanks for literally sucking the life out of my titties Brielle! I can’t believe tomorrow you are turning 21! My stomach hurts it seriously went so fast!” the Don’t Be Tardy star wrote. “Brielle you are one of the BEST ‘things’ that has ever happened in my life! I AM SO PROUD OF YOU!!!… What you stand for, who you are, how you live your life, your morals, your values, your beliefs, you have always been a LEADER and you have never swayed! I love you far beyond words could ever describe! Now behave in Miami, and remember alcohol and the water don’t mix! I’ll silently cry myself to sleep.”

