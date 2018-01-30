She won’t stand for it! Brielle Biermann clapped back at critics who suggested she went under the knife and slammed her for changing her appearance.

The 21-year-old, who posted a photo with baseball pro boyfriend Michael Kopech on Sunday, January 27, received backlash from fans who thought that her face looked different. “I did nothing but my lips!!!” the Don’t Be Tardy star responded to a hater. “My face is fat right now and I’m thicker than I usually am can all of you seriously f—k off. It’s my face if I wanna get 37 surgeries on it I will!! Bye.”

This is not the first time the reality star has spoken out about plastic surgery rumors. Biermann appeared on an episode of The Doctors in November 2016 to address critics who bashed her for getting fillers.

“They all tell me that I’ve ruined my face,” The Real Housewives of Atlanta personality told Dr. Travis Stork at the time. “They think I’ve had all this work done on my face when in reality all I’ve done is my lips, and I feel like I’ve been very open about it so it’s annoying.”

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Stars Tell All: Secrets of the New Season

The model’s mother, Kim Zolciak, has been supportive of her daughter’s decision to alter her appearance. “OK well first of all, Brielle’s an adult. She’s almost 20. So talk to her. And then, why not? Shoot it up,” Zolciak said during her visit to Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in September 2016. “I’ve heard her complain about her lips since I think she came out of the womb, honestly. She said, ‘I’m doing it.’ And I said, ‘OK, well I’m going to take you to the best if you’re going to do it.’”

