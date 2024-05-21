King Charles III is breaking a 200 year-old tradition at Windsor Castle — and upsetting some neighbors in the process.

Starting June 1, local residents will no longer enjoy free admission to the historic site — a practice that began in 1825.

According to the BBC, the Royal Collection Trust will implement a discounted fee, reducing regular admission by half, for residents with a Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Advantage Card, which offers deals at more than 200 attractions.

Julian Tisi, a parliamentary candidate, is among many who oppose Charles’ decision. “During the season, residents gladly welcome tourists to their shops and restaurants, they drive them around in taxis and are happy to give directions in the street,” he said, per the BBC. “In return, we get to live and work near one of the most iconic buildings in the world — and visit when we choose.”

Related: King Charles III Through the Years Prior to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III had been the heir apparent to the British throne for seven decades. Charles held the position longer than anyone in the monarchy’s history. While waiting for his ascension, he served his country as the Prince of Wales. After serving in the military and founding […]

Although the castle is a private residence owned by the royals, it remains open to visitors year-round.

Amid backlash, a Royal Collection Trust spokesperson noted to Hello! that pricing was reviewed and the updated policy is “in line with other businesses in the borough.”

“We are continuing to explore ways to make the Castle as accessible as possible to visitors from the local area, with current initiatives including free visits for community organizations working with under-represented groups, and a travel subsidy and access scheme for schools working with children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds,” the spokesperson added.

This decision is part of the latest series of royal firsts introduced by Charles, 75, following his coronation in May 2023.

Last month, news broke that the monarch plans to open Balmoral Castle to the public for tours scheduled from July 1 to August 4.

According to the tour’s ticketing page, guests will embark “on a historical journey through several of the beautiful rooms within Balmoral Castle.”

Related: King Charles III’s Sweetest Moments With Late Mother Queen Elizabeth II Through ... Nearly five years before Queen Elizabeth II assumed the British throne, she and husband Prince Philip welcomed their first child, son King Charles III. The late queen, who died in 2022 after 70 years as England’s monarch, gave birth to Charles when she was still Princess Elizabeth. Her Majesty assumed the throne in February 1952 […]

The page added that tourists will “travel through time from the purchase of the Balmoral by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, through to present day, where you can see how rooms within the Castle are used today by their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of the Royal Family.”

Another change came earlier this month when Charles inherited several of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II’s former charities, including Dogs Trust, a charity that rehomes pups.

“We are delighted to welcome His Majesty The King as our new Royal Patron,” Owen Sharp, the chief executive of Dogs Trust, said in a statement. “The King’s passion and affection for dogs is clear for all to see, and his support will help us to continue the work we do to help dogs and the people who love them both here in the UK and across the world.”