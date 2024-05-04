King Charles III and wife Queen Camilla have taken over several of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II’s former patronages.

According to a press release shared by Buckingham Palace, Charles, 75, and Camilla, 76, will retain patronages over charities that Elizabeth had been involved with during her reign. Charles, for his part, will become the patron of the Royal British Legion, which is a nonprofit that aims to provide financial, social and emotional support to military veterans. Elizabeth had previously been named the organization’s patron following her 1952 accession.

The former queen was a dog lover, owning many corgis in her lifetime. She also was the patron of Dogs Trust, a charity that rehomes thousands of pups in need, beginning in 1990. Charles will take over the role this year.

“We are delighted to welcome His Majesty The King as our new Royal Patron,” Owen Sharp, the chief executive of Dogs Trust, said in a statement. “The King’s passion and affection for dogs is clear for all to see, and his support will help us to continue the work we do to help dogs and the people who love them both here in the UK and across the world.”

Camilla, meanwhile, will take on the late queen’s roles at the Royal Literary Fund, the Royal Academy of Dance and the Royal Voluntary Service. She will also become the president of the Sandringham branch of the Women’s Institute.

Elizabeth had been patron of 492 organizations during her reign, with 376 being reallocated to Charles, Camilla and other members of the royal family.

Both Charles and Camilla will also continue supporting organizations they had been involved with before assuming the throne, including the Commonwealth Forestry Association, Heritage Crafts Association and the Royal Commonwealth Society.

Charles ascended the British throne in September 2022 immediately following the death of Elizabeth. She was 96. Eight months after Charles’ ascension, he was formally crowned king at a coronation. Monday, May 6, marks the first anniversary of the Westminster Abbey ceremony.

Amid Charles’ reign, he was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February.

“His Majesty’s medical team [is] very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about the King’s continued recovery,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement late last month. “Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimize any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery.”

Charles’ first public-facing appearance since his diagnosis was a Tuesday, April 30, visit to a cancer treatment facility with Camilla. He is also scheduled to attend several more public engagements throughout May before hosting the Emperor and Empress of Japan’s official state visit the following month.