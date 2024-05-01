Your account
Celebrity News

King Charles III Gives Health Update During Visit to Cancer Treatment Facility: ‘Not Too Bad’

By
King Charles IIIJames Whatling / MEGA

King Charles III offered a brief health update during his return to public duties after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Charles, 75, and Queen Camilla visited a cancer treatment center on Tuesday, April 30, and interacted with various patients. Discussing his own diagnosis, the king said the news was a “bit of a shock” at first, according to multiple U.K. outlets.

When one patient asked how he’s been doing, Charles replied, “Not too bad,” revealing that he was set to undergo “treatment this afternoon as well.”

News broke in February that Charles was being treated for an unspecified type of cancer that was discovered after a planned prostate treatment. He has since been named Cancer Research UK’s newest patron.

Details of his diagnosis have been kept under wraps over the past few months while the monarch has stayed mostly out of the public eye, with other royal family members standing in for Charles at official engagements. Buckingham Palace confirmed on Friday, April 26, that the king would be making his first appearance since his diagnosis.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla look at the CT scanner next to Cancer Research UK’s Chief Clinician, Charlie Swanton during a visit at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre on April 30, 2024 in London. Suzanne Plunkett - WPA Pool/Getty Images

“His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis,” the statement read. “To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment center next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients.”

The palace went on to say that Charles’ medical team is “encouraged by the progress” he has made thus far and “remain positive” about the treatments.

“Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimize any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery,” the statement concluded. “The pacing of the King’s program will be carefully calibrated as his recovery continues, in close consultation with his medical team.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s outing, Charles and Camila, 76, celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary. Their relationship milestone was marked by a new photo of the couple. Charles was all smiles as he walked next to Camilla, whose arm was wrapped around her husband.

Queen Camilla and King Charless III. Samir Hussein/WireImage

The new portrait was also released to mark the one-year anniversary of Charles’ coronation, which will be celebrated on Monday, May 6.

“As the first anniversary of the coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year,” the palace wrote alongside the new image.

Charles assumed the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Eliazbeth II, in September 2022.

