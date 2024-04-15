King Charles III and Queen Camilla reportedly celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary at their Balmoral estate in Scotland.

The king, 75, and his wife, 76, traveled to Aberdeen and completed the hour-long drive to the property, located on the banks of the River Muick, one day after their anniversary on Tuesday, April 9, according to Hello!

The royal couple made the same trip to Birkhall to mark their honeymoon nearly two decades prior. Charles and Camilla wed in 2005, nearly 10 years after his divorce from Princess Diana was finalized. (Diana, with whom Charles welcomed sons Prince William and Prince Harry, died in 1997.)

In contrast to the traditional royal weddings marked by public fanfare and crowds gathering around Buckingham Palace, Charles and Camilla exchanged vows in a low-key ceremony with only 28 attendees, including William, now 41, Harry, now 37, and Camilla’s children with ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles, daughter Laura and son Tom.

Related: Looking Back at King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s Wedding 19 Years Later King Charles III and Queen Camilla officially tied the knot on April 9, 2005 — but their nuptials were full of drama behind-the-scenes. Instead of the traditional royal wedding full of public fanfare and crowds around Buckingham Palace, the couple kept their wedding low-key with only 28 people in attendance — including their respective children. […]

The pair’s anniversary getaway was a well-deserved respite from recent challenges within the royal family. Buckingham Palace announced in February that Charles was diagnosed with a form of cancer after undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate. At the time, the palace noted in a statement that Charles would be scaling back his public-facing duties while receiving treatment.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” the king said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace later that month. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

Amid his health battle, Charles has restricted his workload primarily to private audiences at the palace. Last month, His Majesty made an appearance at the royals’ Easter Mattins service in Windsor.

Related: King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s Relationship Timeline King Charles III and Queen Camilla weathered a very public scandal before becoming an official royal couple. Charles was under intense scrutiny as his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s heir apparent when he met Camilla (née Shand) in 1970. The pair dated before the prince served in the Royal Navy. When he returned home, she was […]

Other members of the royal family have also stepped up while Charles focuses on his health. Earlier this month, Charles turned to younger brother Prince Edward and his wife, Duchess Sophie, for a Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Edward, 60, has acquired a new title — a member of the esteemed Order of the Thistle — while taking on increased responsibilities as senior working royals. Along with Charles, Princess Kate Middleton has taken a break from public duties after revealing her own cancer diagnosis in March.