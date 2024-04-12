Amid his brother King Charles III‘s ongoing cancer battle, Prince Edward has a brand-new title — a member of the esteemed Order of the Thistle — and showed off his regalia for the first time during a public appearance on Friday, April 12.

Edward, 60, is the Commodore in Chief of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary and attended the dedication for a new vessel in Leith, Scotland. For the occasion, the Duke of Edinburgh wore his ceremonial military uniform with special new additions. Edward’s navy blazer was accessorized with a silver medal that featured a gold emblem in the center, a badge given to members of the Order of the Thistle.

Edward, for his part, joined the order in March by way of his older brother Charles, 75.

“On the occasion of The Duke of Edinburgh’s 60th birthday tomorrow, His Majesty The King has been graciously pleased to appoint His Royal Highness to the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle,” a statement shared via the royal family’s X page read on March 9.

The Order of the Thistle is “the greatest order of chivalry in Scotland,” a description on the royal website reads, to recognize 16 Scottish men and women who have held public office or contributed to national life. The order dates back to King James III and King James VII, respectively, to honor the monarch’s national allies. (The king is known as the Sovereign of the Order.)

The reigning sovereign can appoint 16 knights to the order, in addition to bestowing the title to members of his family. Charles, 75, previously named wife Queen Camilla, sister Princess Anne and son Prince William as Royal Knights of the Thistle.

Charles giving Edward the honorary designation comes shortly after he and his wife, Duchess Sophie, have been stepping up as senior working royals. Charles and William’s wife, Princess Kate Middleton, have both temporarily reduced their duties as they each battle forms of cancer. Kate, 42, confirmed her diagnosis in March, one month after Charles revealed his health battle.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” the king said in a February statement released by Buckingham Palace. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

Charles, who has not disclosed further specifics about his diagnosis, is currently undergoing treatment. As a result, he has limited his public engagements to mainly audiences at the palaces. His Majesty did step out at the royals’ Easter Mattins service in Windsor on March 31.