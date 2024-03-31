King Charles III and Queen Camilla celebrated Easter at the royal’s annual church service amid his cancer treatments.

Crowds gathered in anticipation outside St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Sunday, March 31, to share their support and get a glimpse of the King.

The monarch, 75, arrived in his maroon state Bentley limousine for the service and looked in good spirits as he smiled and waved to crowds before entering the chapel.

During the ceremony the King sat in the “Sovereign’s Seat”, which is situated near to the front of the alter while his family took their usual places in the stalls. Before the royal family arrived, the Archbishop of Canterbury’s Easter sermons opened with him encouraging the public to pray for the King and Kate.

He said he listened with “compassion and sympathy” as the princess told the world about her cancer diagnosis earlier this month.

“In each of our lives there are moments that change us forever,” Justin Welby said. “We pray for her and the King in their dignified response and we pray for all those who are suffering the same way.”

Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William were not in attendance as Kate has taken a step back from public appearance as shde undergoes cancer treatment.

The King underwent a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate in January. The following month, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Charles was diagnosed with cancer after “a separate issue of concern” was discovered during the operation. While the palace declined to share the type or stage of cancer Charles has, royal reporter Omid Scobie, claimed via X that Charles is not suffering from prostate cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace said in a February statement. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual.”

Charles “remains wholly positive about his treatment,” the palace noted, adding that he hoped to return to “full public duty as soon as possible.” (Camilla, 76, filled in for Charles at multiple engagements as he focused on recuperating.)

The statement concluded: “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Days after the announcement, Charles broke his silence on his health scare. “I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” he said in a statement at the time. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

“It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world,” he continued. “My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

Earlier this month, Princess Kate Middleton revealed that she is also battling cancer, which was found after she underwent abdominal surgery in January. Following news of her diagnosis, Charles applauded Kate’s resilience.

“His Majesty is so proud of Catherine for her courage and speaking as she did. Following their time in hospital together, His Majesty has remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks,” the palace said in a statement. “Both their Majesties will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family throughout this difficult time.”