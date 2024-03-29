King Charles III is expected to sit apart from the other royal family members for Easter service at St George’s Chapel.

Amid his battle with cancer, the monarch, 75, will be isolated from the main congregation on Sunday, March 31, to ensure his health and safety, The Telegraph reported. In his first public appearance (outside of the palace) since his diagnosis in February, the event will look different this year as Prince William and Kate Middleton will likely not be attending due to her ongoing cancer battle.

Earlier this week, Queen Camilla represented her husband at another event. (Camilla and Charles’ sister, Princess Anne, have been taking on a lot of royal duties amid Charles and Kate’s health issues.)

Camilla, 76, attended The Royal Maundy service at the UK’s Worcester Cathedral and stopped to pose for photographers in front of the cathedral.

While the king wasn’t there, he delivered his first direct public message since Kate, 42, disclosed her cancer diagnosis earlier this month. He emphasized the significance of friendship “especially in a time of need.”

The pre-recorded audio played during the service. He said that Jesus set an “example of how we should serve and care for each other” and that “we need and benefit greatly from those who extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in a time of need.”

Although he did not mention his daughter-in-law, his words reflected the world’s response to their respective health struggles.

During a separate outing at the Shrewsbury Farmers’ Market on Wednesday, March 27, Camilla informed royal supporters that Kate “will be thrilled” upon receiving posters conveying their well wishes.

Camilla also held a sign that read, “Send love to Kate,” offering further support to her daughter-in-law.

Buckingham Palace confirmed earlier this week that the couple and other family members will attend the service at Windsor Castle.

Last month, he spoke out for the first time since his diagnosis to thank fans for sending thoughtful words of encouragement in the wake of his health battle.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” Charles said in a personal statement released by Buckingham Palace. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

He continued: “It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”