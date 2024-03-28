Queen Camilla stood in for her husband King Charles III at a major public event as he continues his recovery from cancer.

Camilla attended The Royal Maundy service at the UK’s Worcester Cathedral on Thursday March 28 and happily stopped to pose for photographers in front of the cathedral.

Accompanied into the building by dignitaries and cheered on by a large crowd outside the building, Camilla, who wore a cream coat, beige suede boots and a matching fur-lined hat, looked to be in good spirits.

While the king was absent, he gave his first direct public message since Princess Kate Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis stressing the importance of friendship “especially in a time of need”.

The pre-recorded audio was played in his absence during the service. He said that Jesus set an “example of how we should serve and care for each other”, and that “we need and benefit greatly from those who extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in a time of need”.

While the King did not mention his daughter-in-law, his words reflected the world’s response to his and Kate’s health battles.

On Wednesday, Camilla said that Princess Kate Middleton, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, “will be thrilled” after receiving posters from well-wishers.

“I know that Catherine is thrilled by all the kind wishes and support,” Camilla, 76, told royal watchers during an outing at the Shrewsbury Farmers’ Market on Wednesday, March 27, according to social media users.

She was photographed greeting members of the public during her outing and was even given a rose at one point. She also held a sign that read, “Send love to Kate,” offering further support to her daughter-in-law.