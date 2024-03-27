Queen Camilla is offering a hopeful update after Princess Kate Middleton publicly announced her cancer diagnosis.

“I know that Catherine is thrilled by all the kind wishes and support,” Camilla, 76, told royal watchers during an outing at the Shrewsbury Farmers’ Market on Wednesday, March 27, according to social media users.

Camilla was photographed greeting members of the public during her outing and was even given a rose at one point. She also held a sign that read, “Send love to Kate,” offering further support to her daughter-in-law.

Kate, 42, said her diagnosis came as a “huge shock” to her and her family in a video statement on Friday, March 22. The Princess of Wales sat on a bench as she addressed the world after months of speculation about her well-being and whereabouts following a planned abdominal surgery in January.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me for which I’m so grateful,” Kate said while thanking fans for their “support” and “understanding” amid her absence. “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Related: Princess Kate Through the Years: From Commoner to Future Queen Consort Princess Kate made her way through the ranks of the royal family, quickly transforming from a commoner into the future queen consort of England. The Princess of Wales met her future husband, Prince William, in college, and the couple tied the knot in 2011 after nearly a decade together. They went on to welcome son […]

Kate explained that she and husband Prince William have been trying to “process and manage this privately” for the sake of their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment,” she continued. “But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

She assured that she is “getting stronger every day” and staying focused on things that will help her “heal.”

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both,” she said. “We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

Related: A Timeline of Kate Middleton's Cancer Battle: Surgery, Chemo and More Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images Princess Kate Middleton chose to address her ongoing cancer battle in her own time. Kate’s last official public appearance before taking a break was in December 2023. One month later, Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate wouldn’t be involved in any royal engagements until after April at the earliest due […]

Kate’s last official public appearance was on Christmas Day in December 2023. One month later, Kensington Palace said the princess wouldn’t be involved in any royal engagements until after Easter due to a planned abdominal surgery.

While a second statement assured that Kate’s surgery was “successful,” the public grew concerned because she was nowhere to be found for months. Viral memes and internet rumors spiraled out of control, including the trending hashtag #WhereIsKate, causing Kensington Palace to release another statement in February.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day TurboTax Is 20% Off at Amazon Today View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” a spokesperson for Kate told Us in a statement, adding she was doing “well” after surgery. “That guidance stands.”

In March, Kate was photographed riding in a car with her mother, Carole Middleton. Days later, she was in the backseat of a separate vehicle with William, although her face was turned away. She and her husband, 41, took a trip to Windsor Farm Shop days later, appearing cheerful.

Kensington Palace released a statement after Kate announced her diagnosis and said she will return to her “official duties” when she is cleared by her doctors, adding, “She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery.”