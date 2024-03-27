Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Queen Camilla Holds ‘Send Love to Kate’ Sign During Outing After Daughter-in-Law’s Cancer News

By and
Queen Camilla Makes Her 1st Official Appearance Since Kate Middleton Cancer Announcement
Queen CamillaChris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Queen Camilla returned to work days after Princess Kate Middleton announced that she has cancer.

Camilla, 76, hosted a reception for The Queen’s Reading Room Study at Clarence House on Tuesday, March 26. The queen posed alongside authors Harlan Coben and Donna Tartt along with actresses Helena Bonham Carter and Dame Joanna Lumley at the event.

One day later, Camilla was photographed greeting the public as she visited the Shrewsbury Farmers’ Market, joining supporters — and their pets. She was also given a rose at one point during the outing and holding a sign that read “send love to Kate.”

Camilla is set to fill in for King Charles III — who has taken a step back from his public duties amid his own cancer battle — at the Maundy Service in Worcester Cathedral on Thursday, March 28, distributing the Royal Maundy on his behalf.

Every Royal Family Member Who Voiced Their Support for Kate Middleton During Her Cancer Battle 441

Related: Royal Family Members Who Have Supported Kate Middleton in Her Cancer Battle

The palace emphasized that Charles “remains wholly positive about his treatment” and hoped to return to “full public duty as soon as possible.”

Queen Camilla Makes Her 1st Official Appearance Since Kate Middleton Cancer Announcement 4
Queen Camilla Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

The statement concluded: “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

The following month, Kate, 42, announced that she had also been diagnosed with cancer. (Neither she nor Charles chose to reveal which type or the stage.)

TK Middleton Family Member Reacts to Kate Middleton Cancer

Related: Kate Middleton and More Royals Who Were Diagnosed With Cancer

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was noncancerous,” she said in a video message on Friday, March 22. “The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Queen Camilla Makes Her 1st Official Appearance Since Kate Middleton Cancer Announcement 2
Queen Camilla Yui Mok - Pool/Getty Images

Shortly after Kate’s news, Charles applauded her heartfelt announcement. “His Majesty is so proud of Catherine for her courage and speaking as she did. Following their time in hospital together, His Majesty has remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks,” the palace said in a statement. “Both their Majesties will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family throughout this difficult time.”

tax

Deal of the Day

TurboTax Is 20% Off at Amazon Today View Deal

King Charles Relationship With Daughter in Law Kate Through the Years

Related: King Charles' Relationship With Daughter-in-Law Kate Through the Years

London’s The Times subsequently reported that Charles and Kate have bonded throughout their respective health scares.

Queen Camilla Makes Her 1st Official Appearance Since Kate Middleton Cancer Announcement 3
Kate Middleton Cover Video International

“The king has always had a close, warm and unique relationship with the princess. She has a great love and respect for him and his position,” a source close to the king told the outlet on Saturday, March 23. “When they were in hospital together, there was a lot of toddling down the corridor to spend time with her. He has been encouraging and supporting her throughout.”

Meanwhile, a separate report from The Telegraph noted that Charles treats Kate “like the daughter he never had.”

In this article

Kate Middleton, UsWeekly Celebrity Biography

Princess Kate
Camilla bio page

Queen Camilla

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!