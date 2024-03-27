Queen Camilla returned to work days after Princess Kate Middleton announced that she has cancer.

Camilla, 76, hosted a reception for The Queen’s Reading Room Study at Clarence House on Tuesday, March 26. The queen posed alongside authors Harlan Coben and Donna Tartt along with actresses Helena Bonham Carter and Dame Joanna Lumley at the event.

One day later, Camilla was photographed greeting the public as she visited the Shrewsbury Farmers’ Market, joining supporters — and their pets. She was also given a rose at one point during the outing and holding a sign that read “send love to Kate.”

Camilla is set to fill in for King Charles III — who has taken a step back from his public duties amid his own cancer battle — at the Maundy Service in Worcester Cathedral on Thursday, March 28, distributing the Royal Maundy on his behalf.

The palace emphasized that Charles “remains wholly positive about his treatment” and hoped to return to “full public duty as soon as possible.”

The statement concluded: “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

The following month, Kate, 42, announced that she had also been diagnosed with cancer. (Neither she nor Charles chose to reveal which type or the stage.)

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was noncancerous,” she said in a video message on Friday, March 22. “The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Shortly after Kate’s news, Charles applauded her heartfelt announcement. “His Majesty is so proud of Catherine for her courage and speaking as she did. Following their time in hospital together, His Majesty has remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks,” the palace said in a statement. “Both their Majesties will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family throughout this difficult time.”

London’s The Times subsequently reported that Charles and Kate have bonded throughout their respective health scares.

“The king has always had a close, warm and unique relationship with the princess. She has a great love and respect for him and his position,” a source close to the king told the outlet on Saturday, March 23. “When they were in hospital together, there was a lot of toddling down the corridor to spend time with her. He has been encouraging and supporting her throughout.”

Meanwhile, a separate report from The Telegraph noted that Charles treats Kate “like the daughter he never had.”