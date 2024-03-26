Your account
Celebrity News

King Charles III Reportedly Treats Kate Middleton ‘Like the Daughter He Never Had’

By
King Charles III Treats Kate Middleton Like a Daughter He Never Had
Samir Hussein/WireImage (2)

King Charles III and Princess Kate Middleton’s bond has only gotten stronger as they both undergo treatment after their respective cancer diagnoses.

A recent report from U.K.’s The Telegraph stated that Charles, 75, has always had a “soft spot” in his heart for Kate, 42.

“He’s not a father figure as such — she’s got her own dad to whom she’s absolutely devoted — but you could say the king treats her like the daughter he never had,” read the report, published on Saturday, March 23. “You see it in the pictures of them together. That relationship is best summed up in those fascinating moments when she greets him first with a kiss and then with a curtsy.”

Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis in a video statement released worldwide on Friday, March 22.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous,” the Princess of Wales said. “The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

While Kate was undergoing her abdominal procedure in January, her father-in-law was also at The London Clinic seeking treatment for an enlarged prostate. While Kate’s health situation was kept low-key, Charles revealed his cancer diagnosis to the public on February 5. (Neither Charles nor Kate has revealed the type of cancer for which they are being treated.)

A separate report from U.K.’s The Times published on Saturday doubled down on Charles and Kate’s close relationship.

“The king has always had a close, warm and unique relationship with the princess. She has a great love and respect for him and his position,” a source told the outlet. “When they were in hospital together there was a lot of toddling down the corridor to spend time with her. He has been encouraging and supporting her throughout.”

After Kate made the decision to go public with the details of her health battle, Charles wasted no time praising his daughter-in-law in a public statement.

“His Majesty is so proud of Catherine for her courage and speaking as she did. Following their time in hospital together, His Majesty has remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks,” Buckingham Palace shared in a statement on Friday. “Both their Majesties [Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla] will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family throughout this difficult time.”

