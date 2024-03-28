King CharlesKing Charles III will give his first direct public message since Princess Kate Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis

The king, who is also undergoing treatment for the disease, will stress the importance of friendship “especially in a time of need” in audio that will be played in his absence at a Royal Maundy service in the UK’s Worcester Cathedral today Thursday, March 28.

He will say that Jesus set an “example of how we should serve and care for each other”, and that “we need and benefit greatly from those who extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in a time of need”.

While the monarch does not mention his daughter-in-law, his words are expected to reflect the world’s response to his and Kate’s health battles.

The news follows Queen Camilla saying that Kate, 42, “will be thrilled” after receiving posters from well-wishers.

“I know that Catherine is thrilled by all the kind wishes and support,” Camilla, 76, told royal watchers during an outing at the Shrewsbury Farmers’ Market on Wednesday, March 27, according to social media users.

She was photographed greeting members of the public during her outing and was even given a rose at one point. She also held a sign that read, “Send love to Kate,” offering further support to her daughter-in-law.

Kate said her diagnosis came as a “huge shock” to her and her family in a video statement on Friday, March 22. The Princess of Wales sat on a bench as she addressed the world after months of speculation about her well-being and whereabouts following a planned abdominal surgery in January.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me for which I’m so grateful,” Kate said while thanking fans for their “support” and “understanding” amid her absence.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous,” she explained. “The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Kate added that she and husband Prince William have been trying to “process and manage this privately” for the sake of their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. She also assured that she is “getting stronger every day” and staying focused on things that will help her “heal.”

Kate’s last official public appearance was on Christmas Day in December 2023. One month later, Kensington Palace said the princess wouldn’t be involved in any royal engagements until after Easter due to a planned abdominal surgery.

Kensington Palace released a statement after Kate announced her diagnosis and said she will return to her “official duties” when she is cleared by her doctors, adding, “She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery.”