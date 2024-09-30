King Charles III remembered his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, while discussing one of her favorite places in a recent speech.

“My late mother especially treasured the time spent at Balmoral, and it was there, in the most beloved of places, where she chose to spend her final days,” Charles, 75, said while speaking to Scottish Parliament on Saturday, September 29.

Balmoral Castle, located in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, is one of the British royal family’s main residences and the site of many family holidays, with ideal conditions for hunting and other outdoor activities. Charles referred to the country as “a uniquely special place” for his family during Saturday’s speech to celebrate the Scottish Parliament’s 25th anniversary.

Charles also brought up his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, noting that she was “proudly” Scottish.

Earlier this year, Charles broke royal tradition making Balmoral Castle open to the public for the first time in history. The tours were scheduled throughout the summer — from July 1 through August 4 — and was set to take visitors “on a historical journey through several of the beautiful rooms within Balmoral Castle.”

The royal family has called Balmoral their Scotland home since 1852. At the time, Prince Albert acquired the property for wife Queen Victoria. Queen Elizabeth II died in the castle in September 2022 at the age of 96.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the palace shared in a statement following her passing. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Prior to her death, Buckingham Palace shared a statement noting that Elizabeth was “comfortable and at Balmoral” after cancelling multiple engagements due to the status of her health.

Dying at Balmoral had been the late queen’s “wish,” royal expert Katie Nicholl told Page Six in September 2022.

“I think [her] actual death was very peaceful,” the royal expert continued following Elizabeth’s passing. “She went to sleep and she died in her bed in Balmoral. That has always been very, very special to her. And thank goodness it was such a peaceful passing for the Queen.”

Charles hasn’t spoken much about his mother since her death. He did, in fact, share a statement after news of Elizabeth’s death broke.

“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” his statement read. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”