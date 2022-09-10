Remembering their mother and grandmother. Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, several royal family members have visited Balmoral Castle to remember her legacy.

The late queen’s youngest three children — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — were photographed outside the Scottish residence on Saturday, September 10, as they viewed an array of floral tributes that had been left in Elizabeth’s memory.

The siblings were joined by the queen’s granddaughters — Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindell and Lady Louise Windsor — as well as grandson Peter Phillips. The group — who all wore black ensembles — also greeted the packed crowd of well-wishers during their Saturday outing.

As the group mourned the loss of the beloved regent, who died on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96, other family members have memorialized her in Windsor, England. Prince William and Prince Harry were spotted together — despite their ongoing rift — alongside their wives, Princess Kate and Meghan Markle, respectively.

After the group shook hands with visitors outside the English castle, they viewed floral arrangements that had been left for the queen. The Duke of Cambridge, 40, and the Duke of Sussex, 37, even came together to pose for a group photo with Kate, 40, and Meghan, 41.

Buckingham Palace previously confirmed on Thursday that Elizabeth had “died peacefully,” hours after it was reported that she was under medical supervision amid health concerns.

“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” King Charles III, who ascended the throne after his mother’s death, wrote in a Thursday statement. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

He continued: “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

The king, 73, was officially proclaimed the country’s new monarch on Saturday, as Queen Consort Camilla and William stood beside him.

“I know how deeply you, the entire nation —and I think I may say the whole world — sympathize with me in the irreparable loss we have all suffered,” His Majesty said in his Saturday speech, addressing the accession council at St. James Palace. “It is the greatest consolation to me to know of the sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and my brothers and that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss.”

Charles — who previously served as the Duke of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales underneath Elizabeth’s reign — has since bestowed those titles on his eldest son, William.

“King Charles calls Camilla his ‘tower of strength.’ [He] says she makes him a better man,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, September 9, noting the regent has been leaning on Camilla, 75, and William. “This is obviously a challenging time for him as he transitions into a new era without his beloved mother and he’s incredibly emotional.”

The insider added: “[Charles] knows he’ll never outshine the queen and doesn’t expect to, but he does plan to make a difference in his own, unique way.”

William, for his part, has also broken his silence about the loss of the long-reigning sovereign.

“On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute,” he wrote via an Instagram statement on Saturday. “So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign. I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of the queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.”

Scroll below to see photos of Anne, Andrew and more members of the royal family paying tribute to the queen while in Scotland: