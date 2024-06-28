King Charles made a joke about Pokémon — and hinted that his grandkids are fans.

Charles, 75, hosted a state banquet to welcome Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako to the U.K. on Tuesday, June 25. The monarch revealed that he and Naruhito, 64, have bonded over their love of opera and taken fly fishing expeditions together. Charles joked that he’s tried to improve his fishing skills, while also tying in a bit of Japanese pop culture.

“I am only sorry to report that I haven’t had any better luck with more recent attempts at fishing — the Pokémon phrase ‘gotta catch ‘em all’ may resonate with my grandchildren, but for me, it is, perhaps, aspirational,” the king said during his speech.

Charles’ self-deprecating humor pointed to his grandkids, Prince William and Princess Kate’s three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, being fans of the media franchise. (Charles’ grandkids also include Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle’s son, Prince Archie, and daughter Princess Lilibet.)

Videos circulating on X from the banquet show William, 42, reacting to his father’s joke with a sly smile.

It would come as no surprise if William and Kate’s children were Pokémon fans, as the little ones seem to have an interest in pop culture. George and Charlotte attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London at Wembley Stadium with their father on June 21.

In addition to posing with Swift, 34, for a photo, the royal family met the pop star’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Travis, 34, said William was “very genuine, very cool” on his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast on Wednesday, June 26.

“Dude, he was the coolest motherf–ker. He was so cool!” Travis exclaimed. “I didn’t realize this because obviously we’re backstage meeting him because he was there with little George and Charlotte, and they were an absolute delight to meet.”

Travis admitted he wasn’t sure of royal protocol and if he should “bow, curtsy” or be an “American idiot” and give William a handshake before Jason reminded him that they received “a warning” about how to greet the royals.

“But they said that because we weren’t at, like, an official royal event, we didn’t need to bow or curtsy,” Jason recalled. “If it would have been, like, an official meeting of royalty event, then it would have been that. But I did still address him as Your Royal Highness.”

Jason, for his part, said his “highlight” was meeting the “f–king adorable” Princess Charlotte.

“I cannot express how… I don’t know, maybe it’s because I have three girls now — she had fire to her, she was asking questions,” Jason said, noting that Prince George was “great,” as well. “That was the most electric part of the [royal encounter].”