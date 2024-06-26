Jason Kelce’s highlight of meeting the British royal family? Princess Charlotte.

The former NFL player opened up about meeting Prince William and two of his children — Prince George, 10, and Charlotte, 9 — backstage at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London on Friday, June 21, and said the “adorable” young princess stole the show.

“I gotta say, Prince William was fantastic, but the highlight was Princess Charlotte,” Jason, 36, said on his and brother Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast on Wednesday, June 26. “Prince George was great too. She was so f–king adorable.”

“I cannot express how… I don’t know, maybe it’s because I have three girls now — she had fire to her, she was asking questions,” Jason continued his praise of the young princess. “That was the most electric part of the [royal encounter].”

Related: See Every Celebrity Who Attended Taylor Swift's London 'Eras Tour' Shows Taylor Swift sold out Wembley Stadium eight times on her Eras Tour for both fans and celebrities alike. Swift, 34, kicked off her London residency on June 21, where she performed a three-hour set of her biggest musical hits from Fearless to The Tortured Poets Department. While she grooved to her sick beats from the […]

Jason and Travis praised William and Princess Kate Middleton, both 42, for encouraging their children to engage in conversations with adults.

“I love it when parents ask their kids to be vocal,” Travis said, to which Jason responded, “They encourage them to lead in a conversation — absolutely.”

“If anyone’s doing it right, Prince William is doing it right,” added Travis, 34.

Elsewhere on Wednesday’s episode of “New Heights,” Travis talked about his encounter with William, calling the Prince of Wales the “coolest motherf–ker.”

“He was so cool,” Travis reiterated, also describing William as “very genuine.”

“I didn’t realize this because obviously we’re backstage meeting him because he was there with little George and Charlotte, and they were an absolute delight to meet,” Travis explained of the backstage encounter.

Related: Celebrities Who Had the Time of Their Lives at Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Several of Taylor Swift’s famous friends and fans have shown up to shake it off at the singer’s much-anticipated The Eras Tour. The stars of Swift’s “Bejeweled” music video — Este Haim, Danielle Haim, Alana Haim and Laura Dern — were among thousands of fans in attendance at the tour’s opening night in Glendale, Arizona’s […]

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end admitted he wasn’t sure about royal protocol when greeting the royals.

“Wasn’t sure if I was supposed to like bow to them, curtsy, just be an American idiot and shake their hand,” he said.

Jason, 36, then explained that he and his brother “did get [a] warning” about how to greet the royals.

“But they said that because we weren’t at like an official royal event, we didn’t need to bow or curtsy. If it would have been like an official meeting of royalty event, then it would have been that. But I did still address him as Your Royal Highness,” Jason said.