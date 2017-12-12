Kirk Douglas celebrated his 101st birthday on Saturday, December 9, with his family and friends by his side.

Deadline reported that the Spartacus actor’s son Michael Douglas flew to Beverly Hills for the special day before returning to New York, where his eldest son, Cameron Douglas, is awaiting the arrival of a baby girl with his girlfriend, Viviane Thibes. Michael’s wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, was unable to make it, but sang “an Oscar-worthy rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’” via FaceTime, according to the website.

My brother Joel and I attend a family celebration for Kirk's 101st birthday on Saturday. At 101 Dad is a true amazement and a great time was had by all. Posted by Michael Douglas on Monday, December 11, 2017

“My brother Joel and I attend [sic] a family celebration for Kirk’s 101st birthday on Saturday,” Michael, 73, wrote on Facebook alongside four photos from the party. “At 101 Dad is a true amazement and a great time was had by all.”

The pictures show Kirk sitting next to his wife, Anne Douglas, while blowing out a single candle on his birthday cake. The sweet treat was decorated with the numbers “101” and sunflowers. “Family and friends celebrated Kirk’s 101st by honoring some of Kirk’s greatest performances,” Michael wrote. “There was a sunflower cake recalling Kirk’s performance as Vincent Van Gogh in ‘Lust for Life.’”

A second cake resembled the red boxing gloves that the legendary actor wore in Champion for his first Oscar-nominated performance. “Happy birthday to the champion,” read a sign near the dessert.

Though she couldn’t make it in person, Zeta-Jones, 48, wished Kirk a happy birthday on Instagram. “101 today!!!! My darling Pappy on my knee,” she captioned a sweet photo of them together. “Happy Birthday to my wonderful, inspirational and loving father in law, Kirk. Love you with all my heart. #hero.”

101 today!!!! My darling Pappy on my knee. Happy Birthday to my wonderful, inspirational and loving father in law, Kirk. Love you with all my heart. ❤️#hero A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Dec 9, 2017 at 4:45am PST

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!