Not holding back. Kirstie Alley had some choice words about the sexual harassment allegations that have surfaced in Hollywood throughout the past few months.

“What the hell is happening?” the 66-year-old actress tweeted on Wednesday, November 29. “We now live in a country where people lose their jobs when accused of something without proof or trial or in some cases w anonymous accusers? can’t confront your accuser? That is bulls–t. And IT HURTS THE REAL VICTIMS of abuse. AND innocent people.”

The Cheers alum’s remarks come on the same day that Today show host Matt Lauer was fired by NBC after the network “received a detailed complaint by a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace” by the journalist, 59. Hours later, Variety published a report detailing additional harassment claims made by several women against Lauer.

After receiving backlash for her sentiments, the comedian took to Twitter to preach righteousness. “Ok on another note..there is SO much GOOD IN THIS WORD ..And I just hope all this chaos doest occlude the GOODNESS around us,” she added. “Take injustice against the bad and REVEL IN THE GOOD.”

Alley is not the first celebrity to speak out seemingly in support of Lauer. On Wednesday, Geraldo Rivera posted a slew of tweets backing the former morning show host. “Sad about @MLauer great guy, highly skilled & empathetic w guests & a real gentleman to my family & me,” Rivera, 74, wrote. “News is a flirty business & it seems like current epidemic of #SexHarassmentAllegations may be criminalizing courtship & conflating it w predation.”

A spokesperson for Fox News later said in a statement to Us Weekly: “Geraldo’s tweets do not reflect the views of FOX News or its management. We were troubled by his comments and are addressing them with him.”

Although Lauer has yet to comment on the claims made against him, his former Today costars have reacted to the allegations on-air. “No person is perfect in this world. Nobody is,” Kathie Lee Gifford said on Wednesday, “We’ve all sinned and fallen short of the glory of God, is what scripture says.. And what we need now is forgiveness and we need mercy for one another.”

While hosting her SiriusXM show on Wednesday, Hoda Kotb said, “I think, in life, people commit sins. We all do. You do. I have, and will again. And I guess the question is: Are some sins forgivable and when does that start? I don’t know the details, so I can’t even speak to any of it other than the tiny bits that we do know.”

