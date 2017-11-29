Hoda Kotb opened up about the sexual harassment allegations against fellow Today show cohost Matt Lauer on her SiriusXM show after she, along with Savannah Guthrie, announced that Lauer was fired by NBC News on Wednesday, November 29.

“I think, in life people commit sins,” Kotb said on The Hoda Show. “We all do. You do. I have, and will again. And I guess the question is: Are some sins forgivable, and when does that start? I don’t know the details, so I can’t even speak to any of it other than the tiny bits that we do know.”

The 53-year-old news anchor continued, “But we do know that Matt is a colleague, and more than that he’s been a dear friend. And you know, we will as a news organization, give out information as we get it. But, it’s tough. If any one of you has ever been in a situation where you learned some news that is difficult to hear about someone you love, then you know how we feel.”

She added: “It takes a lot of bravery to come forward as a woman in these kinds of situations. And when you’re in such a difficult or horrible situation and you do come forward, that’s an act of bravery. And we understand that, too.”

Variety detailed multiple allegations against Lauer in a new report on Wednesday afternoon, including claims he gave a colleague a sex toy as present, exposed himself to a female employee, and asked female producers about who they’d slept with.

“The truth, all of it will come out, as it always does,” Kotb said. “And, as a television show, the Today show, we’ve been on the air for 65 years, and we’re going to be on again tomorrow. And we are going to do what we do, which is present the news, give it to you in the best way we can. And, you know this show has weathered many things over the course of many, many years. And the one constant is that Today show keeps standing, no matter who’s hosting. No matter who sits behind that desk. It is an institution, that show, and it will continue to be.”

Lauer has yet to comment on the allegations made against him.

The Hoda Show airs Mondays and Wednesdays on SiriusXM’s TODAY Show Radio, Channel 108.

