After NBC News announced on Wednesday, November 29, that Matt Lauer had been fired overnight for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace,” several celebrities took to social media to react.

In response to the news, President Donald Trump attacked the network once again for its coverage of his administration. “Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for ‘inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.’ But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past!” he tweeted, referencing the NBC News chairman.

“So now that Matt Lauer is gone when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of [MSNBC president] Phil Griffin?” Trump, 71, continued in a second tweet. “And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the ‘unsolved mystery’ that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate!”

Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

So now that Matt Lauer is gone when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of Phil Griffin? And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the “unsolved mystery” that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

In response to the president’s posts, Andy Cohen wrote, “You are such a hypocrite it’s not even possible,” referring to the sexual assault and harassment claims that more than a dozen women made against Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign. The real estate mogul denied the allegations, claiming he had been a victim of a political smear campaign.

You are such a hypocrite it’s not even possible https://t.co/CrJnNvOoh8 — Andy Cohen (@Andy) November 29, 2017

Chrissy Teigen also reacted to Lauer’s termination. “An SNL sketch where the reporters report on their own sexual misconduct and firings but they don’t know it until live prompter,” she tweeted.

An SNL sketch where the reporters report on their own sexual misconduct and firings but they don't know it until live prompter — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 29, 2017

Rose McGowan and Kathy Griffin also spoke out. “Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, Matt Lauer. ‘Today Show’ #ROSEARMY,” tweeted the 44-year-old actress, who has also been outspoken about the recent Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal. Meanwhile, Griffin, 57, wrote, “Matt Lauer has been on my list for a while. It’s really too bad more Americans don’t come to my shows. I pretty much recite the list in every show. Haha. I told you, my memory is long, my friends. I’ve been around a long time.”

Don't let the door hit you on the way out, Matt Lauer. "Today Show" #ROSEARMY — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) November 29, 2017

Matt Lauer has been on my list for a while. It’s really too bad more Americans don’t come to my shows. I pretty much recite the list in every show. Haha. I told you, my memory is long, my friends. I’ve been around a long time… — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 29, 2017

See more celebrity reactions below.

HMMMMM INTERESTING…..THIS MIGHT EXPLAIN THE HOSTILE INTERVIEW WHILE I WAS TRYING 2 EXPOSE THE #TRUTH….EH MATT? NBC Fires Matt Lauer Over Sexual Misconduct Allegation – The New York Times https://t.co/ZYQVSLR4U4 — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) November 29, 2017

Careful, now. While we all focus on Matt Lauer & Trump insinuating that another tv host is a murderer, the GOP Congress is gonna keep trying to ruin the economy Kansas-style — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) November 29, 2017

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!