Look who’s talking! Kirstie Alley revealed that her former costar, John Travolta, was more than just an onscreen love interest.

When asked if she had ever had an affair with “someone really famous,” by psychic Sally Morgan on the Wednesday, August 22 episode of Celebrity Big Brother U.K., the Scream Queens star was candid. “Not a consummated affair. But I did kiss two people,” she revealed. “Patrick Swayze … I would have loved to have had an affair with Patrick Swayze, but we were both married.”

As for the other man, Alley, 67, says it was Travolta, 64, who stole her heart. “I almost ran off and married John,” she said. “I did love him. I still love him. If I hadn’t [have] been married, I would have gone and married him.”

As the Weight Watchers spokeswoman shared, it wouldn’t have been any ordinary wedding, either. “It would have been in an airplane,” she mused. “Because he has his own. And let me tell you girls, it doesn’t seem like it’s important that someone has a private jet, but it is. As you get older, you do not want to hang out in airports.”

The Golden Globe winner explained that it was “easy” for her to fall in love with her costars. “When you get on the road and you’re doing a movie, it’s very easy to fall in love with your leading man … For a year, you’re around this person. … It’s just hard, I think.”

The actress, now single, was wed to Parker Stevenson, from whom she split in 1997, while filming Look Who’s Talking, Look Who’s Talking Too and Look Who’s Talking Now with Travolta. Alley and Stevenson, 66, share son William, 25, and daughter Lillie, 24. She was previously married to Bob Alley.

Meanwhile, Travolta has been married to wife Kelly Preston, with whom he has also shared the screen for multiple projects, including June’s Gotti, for 27 years.

