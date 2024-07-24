Since his time in Westeros, Kit Harington has clearly been spending a lot of hours at the gym.

Harington, 37, was pictured shirtless backstage during a production of Slave Play on London’s West End, looking jacked while staring into the camera wearing a pair of trousers.

The actor — who is starring in the production — was caught by Slave Play writer Jeremy O. Harris, who joked that Harington might not be pleased about the picture being shared on Harris’ Instagram Stories.

“Kits gonna kill me for posting this,” Harris wrote on Tuesday, July 23. “Share it so he will forgive me.”

Related: Celebrities Who Secretly Dated Their Costars Behind the Scenes TV and film sets might be the greatest matchmakers in Hollywood, with a number of celebrity couples secretly falling in love between takes. Ben McKenzie and Mischa Barton played Ryan Atwood and Marissa Cooper, respectively, on Fox’s The O.C. between 2003 and 2006. The characters had an instant attraction from the pilot, and so did […]

Harington has been appearing Jim in Slave Play since June 29 when it opened at the Noël Coward Theatre. The original Broadway production, which opened in October 2019, became a commercial success and broke the Tony Awards record at the time for most nominations for a non-musical play. (It went home empty-handed.)

The casting of the Game of Thrones star was a bit of a risk, which the actor acknowledged to the show’s creator before taking the role.

“Kit was saying, ‘I don’t want this to be Kit Harington in Slave Play. This is an ensemble play and I’m not even the lead,’” Harris told The Guardian in February. “He knows the weight his name carries and how that could become a distraction, if we allowed it to be.”

Still, Harris also pushed back at the idea that casting A-listers was the only way to ensure the viability (and profitability) of performance art.

“There’s a lot of people making theater now who think commercial theater can only be made if you have someone who’s on the biggest TV show or the biggest movie ever, with the marquee name as the reason for you to buy the ticket,” Harris said. “I don’t believe in that.”

Related: Kit Harington and Wife Rose Leslie’s Relationship Timeline Love on the set! Kit Harington and Rose Leslie met while filming season 2 of Game of Thrones in 2011. While Harington starred as Jon Show in the HBO hit, Leslie made several appearances as Ygritte during seasons 2 to 4. While the actress’ character was killed off in 2014, the twosome had begun an […]

He continued, “It’s something that takes away from great theater because people treat it like a Disney World attraction, where the play is background to the amusement of seeing their favorite celebrity in front of them.”

Harris celebrated the success of the West End production via Instagram on Tuesday, calling it “a blessed few weeks.”

“This has been a once in a lifetime experience can’t wait to do it again.” he wrote alongside a series of photos of Harington and the ensemble cast.

Slave Play runs at the Noël Coward Theatre through September 21.