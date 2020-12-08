KJ Apa Gushes Over Girlfriend Clara Berry in Sweet Birthday Post

Seriously swooning! KJ Apa shared a rare snapshot with girlfriend Clara Berry in honor of her 27th birthday — and his sweet message has fans’ hearts melting.

“Happy birthday my love,” the Riverdale actor, 23, wrote in an Instagram Story on Monday, December 7, alongside two red heart emojis. The twosome posed in front of a mirror for the rare selfie, wearing matching cut-off denim shorts and casual tops. Berry wrapped her arms around Apa’s waist as he pulled her in for a hug.

The New Zealand native and Berry have kept their romance relatively private since they were first caught flirting on social media in December 2019. Two months later, the CW star shared a steamy PDA pic with his new flame during a trip to Paris. Berry later declared her love for Apa in August.

“There’s nowhere else,” the Songbird actor captioned a series of nude photos of the France native in front of a stunning landscape. At the time, Berry replied, “Jtm,” an abbreviated version of the French phrase for “I love you.”

Berry asserted her strong feelings for her beau once again, telling a fan in the comments section that “he is the only one in the world in my eyes.”

Before sparking a romance with Berry, the Hollywood heartthrob was briefly linked to close friend Britt Robertson. In June 2019, an onlooker told Us Weekly exclusively that the A Dog’s Purpose costars were caught cuddling and kissing at a Comic-Con party in San Diego.

Apa and Robertson, 30, teamed up once more for the 2020 film I Still Believe, a romantic drama based on the life of Christian musician Jeremy Camp. The North Carolina native portrayed Apa’s love interest in the movie — and admitted that she “was jumping at the opportunity” to share the screen with him again.

“I couldn’t have done it with anyone but him, honestly. It was nice having a previously established relationship, in terms of just our working relationship and knowing how we work and then just being comfortable with one another,” Robertson told Us exclusively in March. “There was no part of us, like, ‘What’s your family life like? What’s your favorite color?’ We didn’t have to get to know each other at all. We were just able to trust each other and experience and support each other to make the best product.”