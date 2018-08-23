Jonathan Davis is in mourning. The Korn frontman took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 22, to speak out about his estranged wife Deven Davis’ death.

“Over the last few days, there has been a lot of speculation over what really happened surrounding the death of my wife, Deven, and I want my voice to be heard,” the 47-year-old wrote in a lengthy statement. “Over the past decade, my wife has been very very sick. She had a serious mental illness and her addiction was a side effect. I loved her with ALL of my being. When she was her true self, she was an amazing wife, amazing mother and amazing friend. She was full of life and joy, and she would do anything to share that with those around her.”

The couple, who wed in October 2004, shared two sons: Pirate, 13, and Zeppelin, 11. Jonathan is also the father of son Nathan, 22, with his ex-wife, Renee Perez.

💔 A post shared by Jonathan Davis (@officialjonathandavis) on Aug 22, 2018 at 5:18pm PDT

The rock star admitted that he “tried to hide what was going on” with Deven’s health “in order to protect her,” but he decided to come forward in the wake of her death to raise awareness.

“She is the reason I have advocated so hard for those struggling with their mental health,” he wrote. “I want her story to inspire people to reach out for help, and not to be afraid or hide from their illness. If you know someone with a mental illness, have compassion and empathy, and know that they are not bad people, they are suffering.”

Jonathan wrote that Deven never understood “how sick she really was,” and therefore did not seek help.

“I’d give anything to have the chance to hold her again,” he concluded. “I’d give anything for my kids to have their mother back. I have comfort in knowing that now she has found freedom from her illness, and she is finally at peace. … I swear one day I’ll be there with you by your side when my ride here on earth is over. I love you, Luber.”

Deven died on Friday, August 17, at the age of 39. Her cause of death has not yet been determined.

TMZ reported that Jonathan filed for divorce from the former porn star in October 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. He reportedly requested a domestic violence restraining order against her on the day of her death, though she was never served.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

