Kourtney Kardashian is not accepting any criticism of her tantric makeout session with husband Travis Barker.

Kardashian, 45, responded to fans who questioned the mega-long makeout mentioned in the Season 5 premiere of The Kardashians when she asked for their thoughts on the episode via Instagram Story. “Who makes out for six hours?” one viewer wrote on Friday, May 24.

The reality star responded with a photo of the pair kissing under her veil on their May 2022 wedding day, along with an all-caps caption of “KRAVIS.”

The Kardashians episode details Barker, 48, and Kardashian coming down with COVID-19 on the day of her baby shower.

In the episode that aired on Thursday, May 23, Barker had just returned from a tour of Europe. He immediately tested for COVID-19, as Kardashian was deeply worried about the risks of contracting the coronavirus while pregnant. When he tested negative, the couple proceeded to “makeout for six hours.” Toward the end of the spicy reunion, Kardashian noticed that Barker felt “very warm.”

“Not a making-out type of warm. Like, really warm,” she said.

A second test confirmed the worst. The shockwave traveled through the Kardashian clan, with mom Kris Jenner worrying about Kourtney’s “high-risk pregnancy. “I’m shaking. I just want Kourtney to be okay,” Jenner said. “I don’t know why I’m emotional… I’m a little worried.”

Kourtney’s vintage Disneyland baby shower was saved by some quick thinking and good, old-fashioned social distancing. The pair sat masked in a designated area far from the guests.

Kardashian and Barker have been very open about their pregnancy journey. The pair shared their time going through in-vitro fertilization and were candid about the troubles Kardashian experienced. The episode also covered a “traumatic” emergency fetal surgery that Kardashian underwent last year. With the benefit of hindsight, Kardashian was grateful for the competent work of her doctors.

“The timing of it was miraculous. That saved everything,” she said. “I just feel so grateful how everything played out and for the doctors who really helped make the best decisions that saved our baby.”

Kardashian was required to rest between the surgery and the birth of Rocky Thirteen Barker in November 2023.

Because of the emergency fetal surgery that I had to have, I am now mostly on bed rest because there’s a hole in the amniotic sac where they had to go in during the surgery,” she shared. “I am not allowed to drive or stand for more than 20 minutes. I am really not leaving the house.”

Rocky is Kardashian’s fourth child after Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, who she shares with ex Scott Disick.