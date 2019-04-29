Kourtney Kardashian joked about her sister Kim Kardashian studying to be a lawyer in a new interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that airs on Monday, April 29.

“Let’s talk about Kim becoming a lawyer,” host Ellen DeGeneres asked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, in a clip posted on Instagram. “Is she, like, walking around the house talking all lawyer-y and stuff?”

“There’s a — everything’s a liability,” Kourtney replied. “Like when we were at one of our Sunday services that [her husband] Kanye [West] does and she’s like — it was indoors, in the beginning, it was indoors — and she’s like, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is such a liability.”

“Like everything she’ll mention and she’ll be like, ‘If this person’s on your property — like she just, she knows all these laws now. It’s so —”

“God, annoying,” DeGeneres chimed in, prompting a laugh from the Poosh founder and the audience.

The Selfish author, 38, has been open about her decision to follow in her late father Robert Kardashian’s footsteps and study law, and earlier this month defended herself against haters who claim she took the “easy way out” to pursue a legal career.

“Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law,” she wrote in an Instagram post on April 15. “For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly.”

“I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should ‘stay in my lane,’” she continued. “I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone who’s [sic] state allows it.”

Kim didn’t finish college but explained that she had enough college credits to take part in “reading the law,” which she said in an interview with Vogue involved doing a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco.

“My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying,” she continued in her post. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me.”

Kourtney commented on her post, writing, “I couldn’t be more proud of you, sister.”

