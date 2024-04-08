Kourtney Kardashian is poking fun at sister Kim Kardashian’s infamous diamond earring meltdown.

“My diamond earring came off in the ocean and it’s gone,” Kourtney, 44, captioned her Instagram post on Sunday, April 7.

Alongside the caption, Kourtney uploaded a pic of her smiling as she swam on the beach. In another snap, she placed her hands on her ears.

Kourtney also posted the pic via her Instagram Story and shared a message for new mothers. (Kourtney welcomed son Rocky Thirteen with Travis Barker in November 2023. She’s also a mother to son Mason, 14, daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 9, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.)

Related: Kim and Kourtney's Ups and Downs Over the Years The most exciting drama to keep up with. Kim Kardashian‘s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian hasn’t always been smooth sailing. The siblings — along with Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — became household names with the premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007. The reality series […]

“Dear new mommies, your body is beautiful at all stages,” she wrote. “During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting. And if you’re breastfeeding, that’s a whole other part of it. I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal. The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic. Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too :)). Xoxo.”

During season 6 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim, 43, had a meltdown while on a family vacation to French Polynesia. When then-boyfriend Kris Humphries tossed her into the ocean, she lost a $75,000 diamond earring.

“My earring’s gone!” she said during the episode, which aired in 2011. “My diamond earring came off in the ocean!” While Kim began to cry over the missing jewelry, Kourtney appeared from her villa to reply, “Kim, there’s people that are dying.”

Despite being one of the most iconic scenes from KUWTK, Kim shared that she’s done with the jokes about it.

Related: Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Biggest Controversies and Scandals All the drama! Over the years, the Kardashian-Jenner family has made headlines for the ups and downs that occurred in their personal and professional lives. Kim Kardashian‘s marriage to Kris Humphries went viral in 2011 after they called it quits 72 days after saying “I do.” Humphries filed for an annulment in November 2011, citing […]

“This gets so old,” Kim said in a November 2023 GQ video where she responded to fan questions on social media. In the comments section of a recent pic of Kim wakeboarding, a fan made a nod at the infamous moment.

“Any time I’m in water, people will ask me if I found my diamond earring in the ocean,” Kim explained. “I don’t know if I showed this on our show, but Kylie [Jenner] found the earring. So, she dove in the ocean, put on goggles, found it, and then she went back and found the back of it. That’s how clear the water is in Bora Bora, so, guys, the earring has been found.”

Kim added, “It was found in 2010. If anyone’s going to Bora Bora searching for gold and diamonds, [it’s] not there.”