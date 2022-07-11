On the lookout. Khloé Kardashian poked fun at one of sister Kim Kardashian‘s most iconic moments from Keeping Up With the Kardashians while celebrating her birthday on vacation.

“We are still looking for that damn diamond,” the Good American cofounder, 38, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 10, alongside a photo of her and the Skims founder, 41, posing in matching black bikinis in the ocean. The caption was a reference to the Kardashian family’s infamous 2011 trip to Bora Bora, during which Kim lost a diamond earring after her then-husband, Kris Humphries, tossed her into the water.

“My earring’s gone! Oh, my God, I’m gonna cry. My diamond earring!” the distraught KKW Beauty founder exclaimed at the time as the NBA player, now 37, jumped in after her to find it. “That [costs] $75,000. We’re not going to find it in the ocean.”

After Kim informed her family about the situation, older sister Kourtney Kardashian poked her head out of her hotel room and attempted to put the situation into perspective. “Kim, there’s people that are dying,” she teased. (Kylie Jenner later recovered the earring while scuba diving.)

While it’s unclear whether the famous family is currently in Bora Bora, the sisters are enjoying a tropical getaway as part of Khloé’s belated birthday celebrations. “Wheels Up on Kylie Air 💕 Kamp KoKo is underway,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 9, as she posed with 4-year-old daughter True on the 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder’s private jet. The plane was decorated with pink and gold balloons and an elaborate birthday cake, complete with macarons and mimosas.

Khloé was joined by brother Rob Kardashian and his daughter, Dream, 5, on the trip before they met up with Kim on the tropical island. “Do Not Disturb… We are having fun,” the Revenge Body host wrote via Instagram on Sunday alongside photos of her swimming with the little ones.

The belated birthday celebrations come just two weeks after Us Weekly confirmed that Khloé is dating a private equity investor following her split from on-and-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The reality TV personality was reportedly introduced to her new beau by older sister Kim, although the identity of her mystery man has not yet been revealed. News of Khloé’s new romance broke shortly after fans watched her reaction to learning that Thompson, 31, had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he was still dating the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f–king heads-up before the rest of the world?” she told cameras during a June episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. “It is just an additional slap in my face. … Did Tristan have every opportunity to tell me? Yes. Was Tristan going to tell me if there wasn’t a baby involved? Absolutely not. And that shows a lot about his character. The entire thing is despicable.”

Despite being “humiliated” by the scandal, Khloé confessed that she was still optimistic that she would find The One. “No matter what you go through, you are going to be OK. One day I will have the fairy tale that I hope to have,” she said at the time.

