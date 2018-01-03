Since getting robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016, Kim Kardashian has kept many valuables out of her home.

“Kim hasn’t kept jewelry in the house since the robbery,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively while confirming that the KKW Beauty founder, 37, will not have any jewels in her new Hidden Hills mansion.

As previously reported, Kardashian was gagged and robbed at gunpoint while in Paris for Fashion Week in October 2016, and the thieves stole more than $10 million in jewelry, including diamond bracelets, earrings, a necklace with Kardashian’s 2-year-old son Saint’s name on it and her “second” $4 million Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring. Several suspects were arrested in January 2017, with 10 people charged in connection with the crime. Law enforcement later confirmed that one of the robbers claimed that all of the jewelry except for the ring was melted down after the thieves feared it was too recognizable. Police believe the ring is still intact, but unlikely to be found.

Kardashian opened up about how the experience changed her during a June 2017 appearance on The View. “I think in life, things happen to you for a reason and you really do have to pay attention, and I got the message,” she said at the time. “I just learned so much and something had to change, just of how I live my life. The things that were important to me before and the things I liked to show off before are definitely not the things I like to show off now.”

Kardashian and husband Kanye West, along with their kids North, 4, and Saint, recently moved into the large Hidden Hills estate after nearly three years of renovations. The family is settling in just before they welcome a new addition, the couple’s third child that they are expected to welcome early this year via surrogate.

Kardashian opened up about using a surrogate in November, explaining that the process comes with a unique set of difficulties. “I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still . . . knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it’s hard for me. It’s definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!