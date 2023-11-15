Kim Kardashian Is Tired of Your Lost Diamond Earring Jokes

Kim Kardashian losing her diamond earring in the ocean was one of the most iconic moments on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but she’s tired of hearing jokes about it.

“This gets so old,” Kardashian, 43, said in a Tuesday, November 14, GQ video that showed her responding to fan questions on social media. In the comments section of a more recent image of Kardashian wakeboarding, a fan asked whether she found her infamous missing jewelry while she was at it.

“Any time I’m in water, people will ask me if I found my diamond earring in the ocean,” Kardashian explained, noting that the earring was actually found right away. “I don’t know if I showed this on our show, but Kylie [Jenner] found the earring. So, she dove in the ocean, put on goggles, found it, and then she went back and found the back of it. That’s how clear the water is in Bora Bora, so, guys, the earring has been found.”

Kardashian also advised any would-be treasure hunters to stay home. “It was found in 2010,” she explained. “If anyone’s going to Bora Bora searching for gold and diamonds, [it’s] not there.”

As KUWTK fans recall, Kardashian flipped out during a season 6 family vacation to French Polynesia when then-boyfriend Kris Humphries threw her in the ocean, causing her to lose a $75,000 diamond earring in the water. “My earring’s gone!” she exclaimed in the episode, which originally aired in 2011. “My diamond earring came off in the ocean!”

As Kim began crying over the lost bauble, her sister Kourtney Kardashian poked her head out of the villa and uttered the now immortal line, “Kim, there’s people that are dying.”

Kourtney’s deadpan quip has remained a popular meme in the decade-plus since the episode originally aired, with the Kardashian-Jenner sisters themselves occasionally referencing the moment.

In June, Kim nodded to the earring kerfuffle while sharing bikini pics from a more recent trip to the beach. “Just a reminder 💎,” she captioned the snaps, with the diamond emoji seemingly standing in for the lost (and then found) earring.

One year earlier, Khloé Kardashian poked fun at her older sister while celebrating her birthday with Kim in another tropical locale. “We are still looking for that damn diamond,” Khloé, 39, joked alongside a snap of the siblings standing in the ocean.