Kim Kardashian’s latest bikini snaps were a little more crowded than she would have liked.

Kardashian, 42, took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 25, ​to share hilarious photos of her friends and family photobombing her thirst trap. In the snaps, Kardashian could be seen posing in a tiny gray bikini with her hands behind her head. As she showed off her physique, her daughter North West and family friend Savas Oguz were captured swimming around her.

“Can’t a girl get a good solo pic pleaseeeee,” she captioned the post. Friends and fans were quick to laugh with Kardashian in her comments section.

Oguz, 36, wrote, “my bad!!” alongside laughing face emojis. Snoh Aalegra tagged Oguz and told him to “Get out the way 😂.” Other fans made references to her famous family trip to Bora Bora in 2011 when she lost a diamond earring in the water. One wrote, “Hope you’ve taken out your earrings 👀,” as another added, “Kim pls there are people who are dying.”

Although she didn’t get a solo shot this time, Kardashian has had no shortage of steamy bikini pictures this summer.

Earlier this month, she showed off her bum in a series of sexy pics while doing cartwheels on the beach. She landed the move while slaying a black thong bottom, revealing her entire bum. Kardashian completed the ensemble by layering a graphic tee over her matching bikini top.

She also posed in a lounge chair wearing a black halter top and string snakeskin bottoms. Her long brunette tresses were still wet from swimming, and she opted for a makeup-free look. In the first photo, she leaned against her arm while sprawling out on the chair and gave the camera a fierce pout. Next, she laid with her back on the chair, making sure the camera got every angle of her famous curves. “Risk and you shall receive,” she captioned the social media post.

While it seems Kardashian can’t say no to a bikini snap, she told Time in a June interview that posing in swimwear may be something she cuts back on in the future.

“I understand that maybe in my 50s, I’m not going to be wanting to pose in my underwear,” she said. “Some days I feel confident, some days I don’t. I am mindful of that … I am realistic that there will be a time when I might do certain campaigns that are pajamas and robes and more covered up.”