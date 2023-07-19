Kim Kardashian‘s latest thirst trap came with an alluring message.

The 42-year-old reality star showed off her famous curves in a tiny swimsuit via Instagram on Tuesday, July 18. The set included a black triangle top and snakeskin string bottoms. In the snaps, Kardashian was photographed sprawled across a pool chair with her hair still wet from swimming. “Risk and you shall receive,” she captioned the social media post, making the slideshow even steamier. ​

The post quickly caught the eye of her famous friends and fans, who flooded the comments section with praise. “Whoever took these pics is 🔥,” La La Anthony wrote, seemingly taking credit for the shoot. Jonathan Cheban then chimed in with, “So frisky of you!”

Kardashian has never shied away from baring all in a two-piece. In June, she appeared in a swimsuit ad for Skims, rocking a faux leather bikini. In the campaign images, Kardashian — who was all oiled up — lounged on green turf as models stood behind her.

The models, for their part, rocked bandeau bikinis, latex gloves, thigh-high boots, trendy headbands and black sunglasses.

In a different shot, Kardashian posed on top of a male model in a zip-up top and knee-high boots. “SKIMS FAUX LEATHER & SCUBA SWIM COMING SOON,” she captioned the post tagging the photographer Steven Klein. (The faux leather swimsuit collection is now available at Skims.)

The shapewear brand explained in a press release that the faux leather line is the “most provocative swim campaign.” They elaborated, it’s “modern and sexy, providing an unconventional take on swimwear.”

Earlier this month, Skims debuted another sexy ad starring Jenny McCarthy and Carmen Electra. For the photoshoot, the duo posed together and separately in a number of steamy photographs. The models twinned in a black bikini set while holding hosing and leaning against a bright red Ferrari. They turned up the heat even more by squeezing a sudsy sponge over their chests and cleaning the car.

In more snapshots, the ladies could be seen holding electric guitars while giving the camera a pout. McCarthy, 50, even held an ice cream cone and licked her finger while the dessert dripped down her chest.

Electra, 51, for her part, was photographed crawling on the floor in a short-sleeve gray top and string bottoms. Her blonde locks were pushed over her shoulder, and she finished the look with overlined lips, long eyelashes and cartilage earrings.