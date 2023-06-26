Kim Kardashian’s latest Skims campaign may be her NSFW ad to date.

The 42-year-old reality star unveiled a series of images in promotion of the brand’s new Rubbersized Scuba Swim collection on Monday, June 26. In the steamy snaps, taken by photographer Steven Klein, Kardashian could be seen covered in oil, modeling a black neoprene bikini top paired with matching high-rise bottoms. The TV personality teamed the sultry look with latex gloves, oversized sunglasses and wet hair.

In the campaign images, Kardashian posed on top of a male model as others posed in different pieces of the collection in the background.

“Skims has announced the launch of its latest and most provocative swim campaign …The campaign is modern and sexy, providing an unconventional take on swimwear and illustrating how Skims uses fresh marketing to reinvigorate stale categories, challenge stereotypes and generate virality,” the brand explained in an official press release.

Kardashian’s newest Skims capsule comes just days after she revealed that the shapewear label made $500 million in 2022.

The Selfish author shared the news in her Time 100’s Most Influential Companies of 2023 cover story, which debuted online on Tuesday, June 20. Kardashian told the publication about Skim’s massive success of the loungewear, revealing that the company’s 2022 revenue “definitely exceeded everything that I ever imagined.” Despite the staggering income, Kardashian revealed that she “still” has “impostor syndrome.” However, she noted, “I think that’s part of what keeps me going.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the KKW Beauty founder shared the history of Skims. “It started off with simply finding shapewear that was a skin tone that would match my color,” Kardashian explained. “I used to take my shapewear and dye it with tea bags and coffee in the bathtub.” Skims’ collection features over 10 skin tones and ranges from sizes XXS-4X.

The Hulu star first launched the company in September 2019, under the name Kimono. After she was accused of culture appropriation, Kardashian quickly changed the name to Skims before launching. In addition to swim, the company has since expanded to include pajamas, dresses, slippers and menswear.

Kardashian has tapped the biggest names in Hollywood to star in Skims campaigns, including Brooke Shields, Chelsea Handler, Teyana Taylor, Ice Spice, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and more. Kardashian’s famous sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner have also appeared in Skims endorsements.