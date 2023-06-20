Kim Kardashian is the HBIC! The Kardashians star announced that her shapewear brand, Skims, made $500 million in 2022.

The 42-year-old fashion designer was revealed as the cover star of Time 100’s Most Influential Companies of 2023 issue on Tuesday, June 20. In her cover story, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened up about the massive success of the loungewear, revealing that the company’s 2022 revenue “definitely exceeded everything that I ever imagined.” Despite the staggering income, Kardashian revealed that she “still” has “impostor syndrome.” However, she noted, “I think that’s part of what keeps me going.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the KKW Beauty founder shared the history of Skims. “It started off with simply finding shapewear that was a skin tone that would match my color,” Kardashian explained. “I used to take my shapewear and dye it with tea bags and coffee in the bathtub.” Skims’ collection features over 10 skin tones and ranges from sizes XXS-4X.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Hulu star first launched the company in September 2019, under the name Kimono. After she was criticized for culture appropriation, the Selfish author quickly changed the name to Skims before launching. While the iconic brand only sold shapewear when it launched, it now carries everything from dresses and loungewear to swimsuits and accessories.

The businesswoman has also posed for Skims numerous times. In an April 2022 campaign, the E! alum modeled with Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Candice Swanepoel and Alessandra Ambrosio, who all sported various designs from the brand. Banks, 49, looked fierce in a dark brown bodysuit, while Klum, 50, posed in a nude bralette and high-cut thong. Ambrosio, 42, for her part, looked stunning in a light brown twisted bra and thong, and Swanepoel, 34, slayed a nude short sleeve crop top and high-waisted underwear.

Kardashian, meanwhile, rocked a tan bralette and thong set. The SKNN founder took to Instagram at the time and wrote, “OK so I wasn’t supposed to be in this @SKIMS campaign but I stopped by and jumped in because it was too iconic.” She continued, “Introducing Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice wearing our signature SKIMS Fits Everybody collection.”

Although Kardashian has posed for Skims multiple times, she told Time that her photoshoots might be winding down. “I understand that maybe in my 50s, I’m not going to be wanting to pose in my underwear,” she admitted. The Kourtney and Kim Take New York alum also unveiled that she’s hoping to model in fewer campaigns each year.