Jenny McCarthy’s makeup artist got down and dirty to prepare for her recent Skims photoshoot.

The 50-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 12, to share a photo of how she got ready for the shapewear’s swim campaign. In the snap, she could be seen with her legs spread wide open as her makeup artist, Angee Garibyan, used an airbrush tool to smooth out McCarthy’s bikini area.

“BTS of @skimsshoot. @beautybyangee being one brave makeup artist 🤣❤️,” she captioned the post. Friends and fans were quick to share a laugh with her in the comments section. Model Kourtney Reppert wrote, “LOL, some say brave, others say blessed 😂.” One follower added, “Omg The things we do for beauty!” A second quipped, “OMG this is the best!”

For the Skims ad, McCarthy teamed up with supermodel Carmen Electra. The duo posed together and separately, modeling a number of sexy swimsuits. In the first shot, the ladies leaned against a cherry red Ferrari in matching black bikinis and towering heels. McCarthy swept her hair — styled by Scott King — over her forehead and pouted at the camera. She held her finger over a scarlet hose and sprayed water to the side of the set. Electra, 51, for her part, looked just as stylish while kneeling on the ground.

For the next snap, the actresses twinned in nude sets. The suits included a triangle top and high-cut bottoms, revealing their toned legs and abs. McCarthy looked sultry with the same hose tangled around her leg. To top the look off, her glam featured overlined and glossy lips, a sharp contour, warm eyeshadow shades, flirty eyelashes, and her voluminous locks were pushed over her shoulder.

In more photos, McCarthy slayed a scoop neck top and high waisted bottoms while holding an ice cream cone. To make the look even sexier, she closed her eyes and licked the dessert off her finger while more dripped down her body. She also rocked a skin-tight one piece while holding a white electric guitar.

“It’s a wet hot summer in @SKIMS Swim featuring me and my girl @carmenelectra. ❤️,” McCarthy shared via social media.