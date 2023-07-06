Skims tapped ‘90s icons Jenny McCarthy and Carmen Electra to star in a sexy new swim campaign.

The pop culture queens reunited for the steamy ad — which debuted on Thursday, July 6 — modeling tiny bikinis and stiletto heels. The shoot pays tribute to the actresses’ MTV roots and their Dirty Love rom-com as they could be seen seductively washing a vintage red sports car.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of Skims’ latest campaign,” McCarthy, 50, said in a press release. “The energy on set was incredible, especially shooting alongside Carmen, who looks amazing! It felt like we were back in the ‘90s, and years later we’re still having fun.”

Electra, 51, echoed similar sentiments, gushing, “Being reunited with Jenny for this Skims campaign was such a dream. Not only does she still look incredible, but she also brought the best energy to set and was my biggest cheerleader. I’m so happy we’re able to share this iconic moment together!”

In addition to the photos, Skims released a video of McCarthy and Electra filling the room with suds while giving the camera a number of sultry poses.

The ad is meant to kick off summer while celebrating the “impact these women had on pop culture and their timeless appeal, remaining the world that confidence and sexiness cannot be confined,” the company explained on Thursday. “50 never looked so good!”

For fans wanting to snag the exact pieces McCarthy and Electra donned, Skims revealed that the models wore the Skims signature Triangle Top and Dipped Tie Bikini as well as the Zip Front Sleeveless One Piece, Scoop Neck One Piece, Tank Bikini Top and the Mid Waist Bottoms.

This wouldn’t be the first time Skims has relied on major star power to garner attention. Founder Kim Kardashian has dropped Skims ads starring Brooke Shields, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Teyana Taylor, Snoop Dogg, Ice Spice, Chelsea Handler and more. The Selfish author, 42, has also hired her famous sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner as models.

Skims’ latest ad comes after Kim revealed that her intimates label made $500 million in 2022.

The SKKN by Kim CEO shared the news in her cover story for Time 100’s Most Influential Companies of 2023 issue, which was published online on June 20. Kim opened up about the success of the company, telling Time, “[Skims has] definitely exceeded everything that I ever imagined.”