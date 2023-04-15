While the weather may be gloomy in Los Angeles, Kim Kardashian is dreaming of sunnier times.

“I just try on @skims swim and pray it doesn’t rain forever in LA,” the Kardashians star, 42, captioned a Saturday, April 15, Instagram selfie, referring to her bestselling fashion brand.

In her social media snap, Kardashian sported a nude-colored two-piece while posing in her minimalist bathroom. While the Selfish author flaunted her toned bod in the weekend upload, it has taken her a lot of effort to get there.

“I’m gonna show you guys a little bit of my workout today,” Kardashian — who shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West — wrote via her Instagram Stories late last month. “It’s been three months now working out with @senada.greca. We lift weights for two hours daily and do 5 or 6 days a week.”

The Hulu personality had initially wanted to “gain muscle and be strong,” and is proud that she’s started noticing results. “I see such a difference already,” she wrote in her March 26 post. “I’m proud of our commitment together. It always starts with small goals 💪🏼.”

Kardashian’s intense workout concluded with “heels elevated banded goblet squats” while holding with a 20-pound weight. “This exercise is one of my least favorites but you gotta push through even when you don’t want to and I’m scared of @senada.greca 😂,” she quipped in her caption.

The Dancing With the Stars alum’s body evolution has long turned heads over the years, which even sparked backlash ahead of the 2022 Met Gala. In order to wear Marilyn Monroe’s historic Bob Mackie gown to the gala, the reality TV star dropped 16 pounds in three weeks to better fit the custom size.

“It taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health,” Kardashian told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie during an appearance on the Today show in June 2022, noting she was not actively trying to shed any more pounds. “Since then, afterward, I continued to eat really healthy. I’m down 21 pounds now. I’m not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar, a lot of junk food I was eating … I just completely changed my lifestyle.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, however, quickly received criticism over her rapid weight loss. “I looked at it like a role, and I really wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me,” she said during the Today interview, addressing the backlash.